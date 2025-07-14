Check Point Software Technologies Releases its 2024 Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report: “Sustainability in Security.” The third annual ESG report details the company’s progress and vision for a secure, sustainable digital future — where cyber protection serves as the foundation for trust, resilience, and societal advancement.

“At Check Point, our mission is clear: We are here to secure the digital future through trusted innovation, responsible leadership, and unwavering commitment to people and the planet,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point. “As laid out in our 2024 ESG report, our cyber security solutions don't just defend against threats — they create the foundation for sustainable, responsible digital transformation.”

Safeguarding the Digital Backbone of Society

Check Point’s 2024 ESG report underscores the company’s expansive global impact:

Over 10 million cyberattacks prevented daily via 50+ Infinity ThreatCloud AI engines

More than 3.9 billion threats blocked annually across 100,000+ organizations worldwide

Protection of critical sectors including finance, healthcare, energy, and government

Billions of files, websites, and applications analyzed daily

Every threat prevented helps fortify the global digital ecosystem — positioning cyber security not just as a business imperative, but as a social good.

Environmental Progress and Innovation

Check Point achieved several key environmental milestones in 2024, including:

100% renewable energy usage at the company’s International Headquarters and Tel Aviv offices

Introduction of new power efficient security appliances compared to throughput threat prevention, helping customers reduce power consumption while improving protection

Expanding Social Impact

The company continued advancing its social responsibility goals:

Significant progress toward the goal of training 1 million people in cyber security by 2028, addressing the global talent shortage

Ongoing investments in cyber security education and workforce development

Governance as a Foundation

Strong governance remains central to Check Point’s ESG approach, with highlights including:

Continued board independence and oversight

Comprehensive compliance training and responsible AI practices

Ongoing focus on data privacy, supply chain ethics, and transparent business operations



A Vision for the Future

Check Point’s 2024 ESG report makes clear that security, sustainability, and ethical leadership are interconnected imperatives. As the pace of innovation accelerates, organizations that integrate robust cyber security with responsible business practices will be best positioned to lead.

Check Point’s 2024 ESG report is available here. To learn more about Check Point’s ESG program, visit: www.checkpoint.com/about-us/esg/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.