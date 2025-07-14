Grayscale Investments® Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

STAMFORD, Conn., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The number of shares to be registered and the price range for the proposed registration have not yet been determined. The registration is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

