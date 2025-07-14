Borvo EVAC™ System Demonstrates 100% Success Rate in Chronic Subdural Hematoma Clinical Cases Validated Across 5 Medical Centers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borvo Medical, a neurosurgical medtech startup and a portfolio company of NeuroTechnology Investors (NTI), today announced a 100% success rate across five medical centers using the FDA-cleared Borvo EVAC™ (Endoport Vacuum Assisted Collection) system in the initial 25 patients with chronic SDH (subdural hematomas). The patients were treated with MMA (Middle Meningeal Artery) embolization, immediately preceded or followed by a hematoma evacuation with the Borvo EVAC system. Designed to address the limitations of existing devices to treat SDH, Borvo EVAC leverages state-of-the-art fabrication techniques, improved materials science, and ergonomic designs to provide a modernized, efficient, and less invasive solution. Borvo Medical will demonstrate its innovative technology at the 22nd Society of Neurointerventional Surgery (SNIS) Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee from July 14-18, 2025.

“The initial clinical success of Borvo EVAC in the hands of multiple physicians across five medical centers has been excellent. It demonstrates how Borvo is the right technology, not only to support the current need but also the stratospheric growth coming from the increase in MMA embolization procedures to treat chronic SDH,” said Martin Dieck, Chairman and CEO of Borvo Medical. “This combination of MMA Embolization with SDH evacuation is a topic of recent publications and will be discussed extensively in a dedicated session at the SNIS annual meeting. Borvo will begin to immediately expand our commercial efforts to bring this needed technology to more physicians and their patients throughout the US.”

With clinical success demonstrated at Atlantic Health System, JFK University Medical Center, Mount Sinai Health System, St. Lukes Health System, and University of Virginia, Borvo EVAC meets the evolving needs of an aging population and individuals requiring SDH drainage due to head injuries and other causes.

MMA embolization procedures to treat SDH increased significantly, from 4,014 in 2019 to 20,836 in 2023, representing a 51% compound annual growth rate. By 2030, it is expected to surpass the annual number of ischemic stroke procedures making it the most frequent procedure performed by neuro interventionalists.1

“The Borvo EVAC system has added a new level of safety and efficiency to how we treat chronic subdural hematomas,” said Ryan Kellogg, MD, associate professor of neurosurgery and an investigator in the clinical evaluation studies. “In these initial cases performed at our facility, we’ve seen excellent outcomes using EVAC in conjunction with MMA embolization; the 3d printed titanium technology allows for improved intraoperative imaging in the angio suite, an advantage over the stainless-steel devices.”

Not only does the Borvo EVAC reduce artifacts on post-operative CT scans, it enables clearer, more reliable follow-up imaging for medical teams treating SDH. Unlike existing options, Borvo EVAC is MR-compatible, providing a broad range of imaging and monitoring options without performance interference. Borvo EVAC employs two unique, patent-pending designs and is fabricated with state-of-the-art 3D printed non-ferromagnetic titanium, that would be difficult and costly to produce with older machining methods. Some benefits unlocked by this method include ergonomic features and a significantly larger lumen that is also tapered in an effort to reduce clogging during use.

“The ability to use the Borvo EVAC on both sides (bilateral) in a single session has been a game-changer for our busy practice,” said Ron Benitez, MD, chief of endovascular neurosurgery at Atlantic Health System in Morristown, NJ. “It’s efficient, intuitive, and has delivered consistent results for our patients with bilateral or complex chronic subdurals. This EVAC system is advancing what’s possible in neurosurgical care.”

About Borvo Medical

Borvo Medical, a NeuroTechnology Investors (NTI) portfolio company, is committed to advancing minimally invasive neurosurgical technology and developing devices that address both clinical and patient needs. Through a focus on safety, innovation and enhanced imaging compatibility, Borvo Medical aims to lead the next generation of subdural hematoma (SDH) treatment solutions. Their lead product, the FDA-cleared Borvo EVAC™ (Endoport Vacuum-Assisted Collection) system, has demonstrated best-in-class performance in clinical cases and leverages state-of-the-art fabrication techniques, improved materials science, and ergonomic designs to provide a modernized, efficient, and less invasive solution.

About NeuroTechnology Investors (NTI)

NeuroTechnology Investors (NTI) is a leading physician investment group dedicated to advancing innovative neurological technologies and other promising advancements in the medical device and digital health sectors. Established in 2016 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, NTI investors lend their clinical expertise to add value to groundbreaking companies and accelerate access to clinical solutions for patients. To learn more, visit www.themdadvantage.com.

