Compounding Pharmacies Market to Hit USD 19.9 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Personalized Medications and Specialty Drug Shortages - SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compounding Pharmacies Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Compounding Pharmacies Market is witnessing a significant transformation, projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2023 to USD 19.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%. In the United States, the market is advancing from USD 2.74 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 4.84 billion by 2032, driven by the accelerating demand for personalized medicine, evolving healthcare preferences, and supportive regulatory frameworks.





Get a Sample Report of Compounding Pharmacies Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4513

Compounding pharmacies have become an essential bridge between standard pharmaceutical care and customized patient needs. As healthcare systems globally pivot toward precision medicine, the ability to tailor drugs—ranging from dosage adjustments to allergen-free and unique delivery formulations—is no longer a niche requirement but a central component of modern care.

The Personalized Medicine Boom

As chronic illnesses proliferate and patient populations become more diverse in their healthcare needs, standardized medications are often inadequate or unsuitable. Compounding pharmacies offer solutions for patients with drug allergies, pediatric needs, geriatric sensitivities, or non-traditional dosage requirements. This patient-first model is reshaping how physicians prescribe medications, especially in fields like pain management, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), veterinary care, and oncology.

In particular, the U.S. market is showing robust momentum due to the widespread adoption of personalized prescriptions, growth in aging demographics, and a favorable outlook from oversight bodies such as the FDA and Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB). Recent regulatory clarity has supported the expansion of both 503A and 503B outsourcing facilities, bolstering patient safety and quality assurance.

Segment Analysis

By Therapeutic Area:

The pain management segment was the highest contributor to the therapeutic area category in 2023, and accounted for 35.1% of the total revenue share. Non-opioid alternatives and patient-specific formulations for chronic and acute pain will continue to fuel this space. Compared with patients individually, physicians prefer ways to make doses and reduce side effects.

By Age Cohort:

The adult category was the largest segment in 2023, with a share of 45.1%. Adults have needs for medication for which a drug must be reconstituted for allergies, lack of ability to swallow, or the need for a different dosage while this population segment is an important market demographic.

By Sterility:

Sterile compounded medications were the leading segment in 2023 with an overall market share of 60.52% and demand from ophthalmology and parenteral nutrition, and intrathecal therapies, etc. These drugs must have restrictive manufacturing procedures and are typically used in the hospital, surgery center, and oncology setting.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4513

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific was the largest compounding pharmacies market, accounting for the revenue share of over 40.4% in 2023, owing to increasing population requirements, high healthcare infrastructure, and growing personalized drug demands in China, Japan and India among others. A growing number of specialty clinics and locally developed pharmacy solutions were other factors that led the region to dominance.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR based on revenue of 7.5% during the course of the forecast period 2024 to 2032 on account of rising usage of compounded drugs for pediatric and geriatric care. The European compounding pharmacy industry is projected to witness growing regulatory backing and increased pharmacy networks extended throughout Germany, France and the UK in the years to come.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Walgreen Co.

Fagron

Albertsons Companies

The London Specialist Pharmacy Ltd

Galenic Laboratories Limited

Aurora Compounding

MEDS Pharmacy

Apollo Clinical Pharmacy

Formul8

Fusion Apothecary and other players.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Segmentation

By Therapeutic Area

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Pain Management

Specialty Drugs

Dermatology

Nutritional Supplements

Others

By Age Cohort

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Compounding Type

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

Others

By Sterility

Sterile

Non-sterile

Recent Developments

Avita Pharmacy (2024): Created a strategic alliance with a research leader to pioneer advanced personalized compounding formulations.

Medisca (2023): Released patient-focused formulations for compliance and taste preferences, such as pediatric and geriatric formulations.

Fagron (February 2024): launched a series of hormone therapy compounding kits designed to help make pharmacies more efficient while also decreasing dosage variability.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 12.6 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.9 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Buy a Single-User PDF of Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4513

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Drug Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Compounding Pharmacies Market by Therapeutic Area

8. Compounding Pharmacies Market by Age Cohort

9. Compounding Pharmacies Market by Compounding Type

10. Compounding Pharmacies Market by Sterility

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Related Reports

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report 2024–2032

Personalized Medicine Market Size & Growth Forecast

Pain Management Market Analysis

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.