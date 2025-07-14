IROSH Launches AI-Powered Profit-Sharing Ecosystem, Ushering in the Future of Decentralized Wealth Creation

ISTANBUL, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of DeFi is here. IROSH, an AI-powered crypto trading and profit-sharing platform, has officially launched its ecosystem with all core products live—and the much-anticipated presale now underway. This is a unique opportunity for early supporters to join a real, working system designed to transform market volatility into real, shareable rewards.

At its core, IROSH leverages advanced AI trading bots to execute high-frequency trades in the crypto futures market. What sets it apart is its profit-sharing model—where 50% of all trading profits are distributed directly to IROSH holders, offering true passive income backed by real performance.

Presale Now Live — Be Early, Earn Early

The IROSH presale is officially live, giving early adopters a chance to purchase tokens at an exclusive rate before public launch. With all DApps already live and generating results, presale participants enter a fully functioning ecosystem—not just a promise.

Irosh Swap

Skip third-party DEX platforms—buy IROSH directly and securely through the built-in Irosh Swap, simplifying user access and reducing transaction friction.

Irosh Staking

Holders can put their IROSH tokens to work through staking, earning passive yield and strengthening their position in the ecosystem simply by holding and participating.

AI Trading (Lending Model)

This is where IROSH redefines DeFi. Users can lend their IROSH tokens as collateral to activate access to the platform’s live AI crypto futures trading. Here’s the game-changer: profits are paid out in USDT, offering stable, dependable income—unlike most utility tokens that rely on fluctuating native token rewards.

Irosh Vesting

Transparency is key. Almost 50% of the total token supply is already in vesting, with the team allocation locked over a 2-year period. Investors and the community can monitor all vesting schedules through the live vesting dashboard: irosh.io/vesting

Coming Soon: Governance for the People

Looking ahead, IROSH plans to introduce decentralized governance, allowing token holders to vote on key ecosystem decisions. This will turn every IROSH holder into an active participant in shaping the platform’s future—from development priorities to community incentives.

Why IROSH Stands Out

Real Rewards : Unlike speculative assets, IROSH delivers real returns based on actual trading performance.



: Unlike speculative assets, IROSH delivers real returns based on actual trading performance. Community-Driven : The platform rewards holders, not just traders—making everyone in the ecosystem a stakeholder.



: The platform rewards holders, not just traders—making everyone in the ecosystem a stakeholder. Transparent & Scalable: With live performance data, open vesting, and a sustainable business model, IROSH builds confidence and paves the way for long-term adoption.





"With the presale live and our ecosystem already delivering, IROSH isn’t just an idea—it’s an income engine ready to scale," said a spokesperson for IROSH. "We're building a future where every holder earns, decides, and grows with us."

