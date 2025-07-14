InvidiaTrade Integrates TradingView for a Smoother Charting and Execution Experience

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvidiaTrade , the multi-asset trading platform known for its ECN execution and PAMM account offerings, has announced its latest integration with TradingView, a leading charting platform used by traders worldwide. This strategic move aims to provide users with a seamless charting and execution environment, blending advanced analytical tools with real-time trading capabilities.

The integration allows InvidiaTrade clients to analyze, plan, and execute trades directly within the TradingView interface, reducing the need to toggle between platforms. With TradingView’s high-performance charting engine, traders gain access to thousands of indicators, drawing tools, and social sentiment data—now fully synced with their InvidiaTrade accounts.

“We’re committed to giving our traders not just access to markets, but access to the tools they need to trade confidently,” said a spokesperson for InvidiaTrade. “TradingView is an industry standard for technical analysis, and this integration creates a frictionless workflow from analysis to execution.”

The integration supports all major asset classes available on InvidiaTrade , including forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. Clients can execute trades instantly from TradingView charts, manage orders, and monitor positions in real time, all while retaining the depth and customization TradingView is known for.

This update follows a series of platform enhancements from InvidiaTrade, including improvements to its proprietary CloudVisionX interface and PAMM account dashboard. The addition of TradingView reflects the platform’s broader mission to combine professional-grade technology with ease of use for both retail and institutional traders.

InvidiaTrade is regulated by the Mwali International Services Authority and operates under FSA oversight in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. While it currently serves clients in over 60 countries, the platform remains unavailable to U.S. residents.

To learn more about the TradingView integration or open an account, visit www.invidiatrade.com .

Organization: InvidiaTrade

Contact Person Name: Wilson Reed

Website: https://invidiatrade.com/

Email: support@invidiatrade.com

