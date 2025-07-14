Dental 3D Printing Market Forecast Study 2025, with Leading Dental Companies and Innovators BEGO, Dentsply Sirona, WhipMix, Straumann, Ivoclar, Formlabs, SprintRay, Asiga, and Shining3D

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing for Dentistry 2025: Market Study & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents the latest findings and trends in the dental printing market outlook. The accompanying database of market data and forecasts is updated with the latest impacts from innovations, adoption rates, and challenges in each technology process, dental segment, and region.

3DP/AM technologies in dentistry can be considered mainstream already, and rapidly moving towards ubiquity, from implantology, to orthodontics, to prosthodontics and more. AM Research's studies found that 15% of dental practices in the United States now have at least one 3D printer in the office at the end of 2024 - this would equate to around 30,000 printers in practices alone, a figure very consistent with prior expectations published in AM Research's 2023 study, which forecasted around 70,000 vat photopolymerization printers installed in offices and clinics worldwide by the end of 2025.

In 2024 the dental 3D printing market generated $5.2B in revenue, accounting for nearly one third of the overall market. Deeper into the 2024 numbers, sees the dental additive manufacturing services market at $3.5B, software at $388M and Materials at $965M. The dental AM market is expected to nearly double by 2033, to $9.6B, yet growth from various less mature AM industry segments is forecast to reduce dental's share of the total AM market to an estimated 17%.

The 3D Printing in Dentistry study and accompanying market database cover dental printing hardware innovations, competitive landscape and strategies, segmentation of the industry, and future scenarios driving both growth and challenges that will face the litany of current market participants.

Notable companies featured in the report include:

Dental Industry Leaders Integrating 3D Printing Solutions:

BEGO

Dentsply Sirona

WhipMix

DMG

Straumann

Ivoclar Vivadent (Ivoclar)

Leaders and Innovators in Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printing:

3D Systems

HeyGears

Desktop Health (EnvisionTEC/ETEC)

Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

RapidShape (Straumann)

Formlabs

SprintRay

Asiga

Shining3D

Key Topics Covered:

3D Printing Now Leading the Digital Charge for Dental Revolution

Driving Forces of Change in the Dental Industry Collide with the market Labor Shortages in the Dental Laboratory Market are a Ticking Time Bomb Consolidation and Private Equity Investment Macroeconomic and Dental Care Trends Digital Production to Full Digital Care World Demographic Change and Dental Care

Review of Major Trends in Dental Printing Technology Development Dental Print Technology Market Disruption by Material Jetting Underway Automation Taking Center Stage in Vat Photopolymerization

Application Development in Dental Printing for 2025 Palatal Expanders (Orthodontics) Ceramic Brackets (Orthodontic Braces) Monolithic Dentures (Prosthodontics)

Summarizing Future Market Scenarios and Forecasted Growth Trends

Dental Printing Technology Development Trends and Activity by Segment

Completely New Approaches to Vat Photopolymerization Printing Driven by the Dental Segment LCD Trend Cemented with Formlabs Form 4 Platform 4K Projector Technology in the DLP Dental Printing Sector Need for Automation Highlights New Hardware Opportunities for Vat Technology Developers Automation of the In-Process and Post Process Steps for Photopolymerization Printing Greatly Increases Throughput Preprocessing Automation with Software Solutions and Support Structure Market Shift in Vat Photopolymerization to Application Specific Configurations

Creation of Next Generation UV Material Jetting Dental Printing Technologies Material Jetting Technology Advances to Create Cross-Segment Competition with Vat Photopolymerization

Dental Software Solution Market and AI Integration

Trends in Metal Dentistry Asian Metal Powder Bed Fusion Vendors and the Dental Market



Dental 3D Printing Market Structure and Competitive Landscape

Strategy Review of Dental Industry Leaders Integration of 3D Printing Solutions

BEGO

Dentsply Sirona

WhipMix

DMG

Straumann

Ivoclar Vivadent (Ivoclar)

Analysis of Leaders and Innovators in Dental Printing Solutions by Technology Segment

Leaders and Innovators in Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printing

3D Systems

HeyGears

Desktop Health (EnvisionTEC/ETEC)

Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

RapidShape (Straumann)

Formlabs

SprintRay

Asiga

Shining3D

Market Share Analysis of Dental Vat Photopolymerization Segment

Quantitative Illustrations of Key Dental Printing Market Trends

Rapid Expansion and Long Term Growth in Asian Dental 3D Printing Market

Decimation of Mid-market UV Based Printing Hardware and General Commoditization of Dental Printers

Total Market Opportunity for Dental Printing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/876cnr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.