Oman Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Record an AAGR of 4.4% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, Transport and Housing Sectors

Construction industry in Oman to grow by 3.6% in real terms in 2025, supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country - especially in the manufacturing sector, coupled with investment in the energy and transport sectors.

According to the National Center for Statistical Information (NCSI), the total FDI in Oman rose by 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, following an annual growth of 25.2% in 2023. According to the Ministry of Finance's Financial Performance Bulletin issued in late May 2025, public expenditure in Oman rose by 4% YoY in Q1 2025, to approximately OMR2.8 billion ($7.2 billion).

Of the total public spending, development expenditure by ministries and civil service units reached approximately OMR254 million ($660.6 million) in Q1 2025 - marking a disbursement rate of 28% of the total development allocation for 2025, which is equivalent to OMR900 million ($2.3 billion).



The construction industry in Oman is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.4% from 2026 to 2029. This will be supported by investments in renewable energy, transport and housing sectors. As part of the 2040 economic development plan, the Omani government is focused on raising the share of renewable energy in the total electricity mix to 30% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, before reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

In a recent boost to the construction industry's output, in May 2025, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology signed 18 agreements with multiple domestic companies, Arkan Sohar Logistics, Al-Sumari Trading, Oman SATS, Sohar Industrial Port, and Al Raad Logistics, worth over OMR100 million ($260.1 million), with most of the agreements focusing on the construction of ports, airports, and logistics zones. These agreements aim to enhance infrastructure through the development of modern facilities and the integration of advanced technologies.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Oman, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



