Pro4ia® Secures SOC 2 Certification Signaling Readiness for Enterprise-Grade Demands

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro4ia®, a leader in high-stakes IT delivery, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2® certification, marking a new chapter in its operational discipline, cybersecurity posture, and long-standing commitment to client trust. This independent attestation, issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) under the rigorous Trust Services Criteria, reinforces Pro4ia’s readiness to serve its growth in financial services and other reputation-sensitive sectors where technology cannot afford to miss.

In an environment where infrastructure is inseparable from risk—and client reputations ride on delivery—SOC 2 signals that accountability at Pro4ia is not just claimed, but demonstrated.

“This certification validates the discipline we’ve practiced for years,” said Sergio Deligiannis, CEO & Co-Founder of Pro4ia. “SOC 2 is not just a milestone. It’s a mirror. It reflects our culture of showing up ready, earning trust, and executing when complexity peaks and failure isn’t an option.”

A Benchmark of Credibility in Cybersecurity and Managed Services

For Pro4ia’s Managed Security Services (MSSP) offering, the SOC 2 certification comes at a critical moment. With cybersecurity scrutiny intensifying across financial services and other regulated industries, the audit confirms that Pro4ia’s controls, safeguards, and internal practices meet the standards of the most risk-conscious enterprises.

“Our financial services clients are under extraordinary pressure to validate every vendor, every layer of risk,” said Robert Golia, Chief Operating Officer of Pro4ia. “SOC 2 gives them what they need: proof. It adds gravity to our MSSP program and meaningful distance from firms that can’t demonstrate maturity.”

Transparency, Elevated

To extend this trust further, Pro4ia plans to release its SOC 3 report—a public-facing summary of its audit—on its website. License details will also be integrated into corporate communications, including employee email signatures, as part of an ongoing effort to make credibility visible and verifiable. Going a step beyond industry norms, Pro4ia publishes near real-time performance dashboards—powered by BrightGauge—directly on its website. These publicly accessible dashboards provide stakeholders with up-to-date insights into key metrics such as ticket resolution times, system uptime, and service level adherence, reinforcing Pro4ia’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Built for High-Stakes Delivery

Pro4ia wasn’t built to be everything to everyone. It was built to deliver when the moment matters—when timelines tighten, complexity spikes, and the cost of failure is real. That focus is embedded in ActiveCare™, Pro4ia’s managed services platform designed to support organizations with 24/7 monitoring, unlimited remote assistance, and proactive IT issue resolution. Available in multiple packages, ActiveCare adapts to the unique needs of each client—whether supplementing internal teams or fully managing critical IT environments. SOC 2 certification affirms not just Pro4ia’s technical readiness, but its philosophy of operational discipline and deep respect for client reputations.

This distinction positions Pro4ia among those scaling with verified safeguards in place—an expectation that’s quickly becoming the standard in regulated industries. It also positions the company to accelerate mid-market and enterprise growth, especially among financial institutions demanding not just delivery, but delivery integrity that’s been independently validated.

About Pro4ia®

Pro4ia® is a New York–based multinational IT services firm specializing in high-stakes delivery across infrastructure, systems, and managed services. For more than two decades, the company has supported some of the most regulated and reputation-driven sectors in the world—including finance, real estate, legal, energy, and healthcare. With a proven delivery model spanning infrastructure transport, technology implementation, corporate technology relocation, and managed services (MSP/MSSP), Pro4ia operates with a delivery-first mindset and a culture of accountability. Its managed services framework is anchored by ActiveCare™, a branded suite of offerings that includes 24/7 monitoring, proactive maintenance, and scalable support packages tailored to the unique needs of enterprise and compliance-driven environments. The firm’s 100+ professionals, distributed across six offices worldwide, hold more than 80 certifications, including PMI®, BICSI®, Microsoft®, CISCO®, Fortinet®, and ITIL®. As a SOC 2® certified organization, Pro4ia meets the highest standards of security and trust. Built to lead when complexity peaks, the company is trusted to execute when failure is not an option—and to safeguard reputations at every critical moment. For more information, visit www.pro4ia.com.

