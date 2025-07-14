Isobutyl Stearate Market to Surpass USD 247.61 Million by 2032 | Rising Demand for Emollients and Lubricants Drives Growth in Personal Care and Industrial Applications

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Isobutyl Stearate Market was valued at USD 165.43 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 247.61 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Isobutyl Stearate is expected to rise steadily as it is utilized as a multifunctional ingredient in various industries like personal care, lubricants, and plastics. Derived from isobutanol and stearic acid, this ester offers excellent emolliency, low volatility, and superior lubrication properties for a range of applications, including cosmetics and personal care products, as well as metalworking fluids and plastic additives. The cosmetics and personal care industry is booming for the demand as consumers are increasingly searching for this type of formulation with having low greasy residue feel and smooth texture, even with mild & safe ingredients. Additionally, isobutyl stearate is being used as a biodegradable replacement for traditional mineral oil-based lubricants in various industrial sectors, balancing national and international sustainability measures





The U.S. isobutyl stearate market size was USD 31.81 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 51.54 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.22% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It has a developed consumer population with high purchasing power for premium-quality skincare and beauty products, where isobutyl stearate is commonly preferred as a non-greasy emollient. Moreover, the U.S. has some of the leading cosmetic and chemical enterprises that are continuously putting effort into product demonstration and green formulations, thus further propelling the demand for synthetic esters.

Isobutyl Stearate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 165.43 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 247.61 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.17% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Drives the Market Growth.

By Application

The largest share of the isobutyl stearate market was accounted for by metalworking 38.70% in 2024, owing to the excellent lubricating, anti-wear and surface-wetting properties of this ester. The most common applications of isobutyl stearate are in Metalworking fluids including cutting oils, drilling lubricants and forming fluid to reduce friction, heat generation and tool wear in all forms of machining operations. Due to its chemical stability and compatibility with the other few base stocks it is compatible with, it is used for many high-performance formulations utilized in precision engineering and industrial manufacturing. For Instance, automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery industry have been growing up, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific region, which gives a substantial boost in demand for high-efficiency metalworking lubricants.

Regional Analysis

The isobutyl stearate market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for an approximate 39.23% of market share in 2024 on account of rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing bases, and increasing consumer demand across key sectors, including personal care, automotive, and industrial processing. China, India, Japan, and South Korea would also prove central in the production of cosmetics, metalworking, and plastic manufacturing, in which isobutyl stearate is used as an emollient, lubricant, and plasticizer. Furthermore, the growing middle-class populace and growing awareness of exterior appearance in developing economies are further positively affecting the requirement for synthetic esters such as isobutyl stearate in the market for skin care and cosmetic products. All of these factors have positioned Asia-Pacific as not only the largest regional market for VMI and a major driver of global growth in this sector.

Recent Developments

In January 2025 , Oleon NV (Belgium) announced expansion of its esters production facility in Ertvelde to cater growing demand for cosmetic-grade isobutyl stearate and other oleochemicals in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

, Oleon NV (Belgium) announced expansion of its esters production facility in Ertvelde to cater growing demand for cosmetic-grade isobutyl stearate and other oleochemicals in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. In October 2024, BASF SE (Germany) introduced a series of bio-based esters, such as isobutyl stearate, for its Care Creations portfolio of sustainable it cosmetics. The initiative is intended to meet the growing market demand for green ingredients in Europe and North America.





