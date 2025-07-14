Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Forecast to 2031, with Profiles of Linde, L' Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, SOL, Ube, Air Water, Gulf Cryo, ADNOC Gas, and Matheson Tri-Gas

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Forecast to 2031 - Regional Analysis - by Manufacturing Method and End-use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market was valued at US$ 1.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1.98 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031.







Development of Sustainable and Lab-Friendly Liquid Nitrogen Bolsters Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market



Traditionally, liquid nitrogen is obtained from cryogenic separation and pressure swing adsorption process in which the nitrogen gets separated from atmospheric air and then processed into a liquid format. However, the process emits greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the environmental concern among manufacturers. Thus, manufacturers are now developing environment-friendly production processes to limit the impact on the environment. For instance, these processes include the use of biomass that has been gasified with nitrogen. This technique produces liquid nitrogen by mixing hydrogen gas and carbon dioxide gas into a gaseous state.



This trend of advanced development of liquid nitrogen offers high efficiency of industrial processes for producing liquid nitrogen; the process is also eco-friendly and user-friendly. It does not cause greenhouse gas emissions, making this process a popular option among manufacturers. ECHEMI GLOBAL CO is a leading chemical manufacturer and offers sustainable and lab-friendly liquid nitrogen. Thus, the development of sustainable and lab-friendly liquid nitrogen is expected to bolster market growth in the coming years.



Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Overview



The liquid nitrogen market in the Middle East & Africa is driven by the growing food & beverages industry, with the UAE being the largest contributor to the industry's growth. According to the US Department of Agriculture, UAE hosts over 2,000 food and beverage manufacturing companies, generating a turnover of US$ 7.63 billion annually as of 2023. In addition, the region is experiencing significant growth in the automotive industry. According to the International Trade Association, the automotive sector in the Middle East & Africa grew at a CAGR of ~36% as of 2022, with Saudi Arabia being the largest contributor to the market.



The automotive sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to reach 543,000 units by 2025. Liquid nitrogen has various applications in the automotive industry; it temporarily shrinks metal components such as axels, gears, and engine parts to fit them into another component. Thus, the growing automotive industry drives the demand for liquid nitrogen in the Middle East & Africa.



Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Segmentation



The Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market is categorized into manufacturing method, end-use industry, and country.

Based on manufacturing method, the Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market is bifurcated into cryogenic distillation and pressure swing adsorption. The cryogenic distillation segment held a larger Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market share in 2023.

In terms of end-use industry, the Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, chemical, food and beverage, metal fabrication, pharmaceutical, electronics and semiconductors, and others. The metal fabrication segment held the largest Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market share in 2023.

By country, the Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market is segmented into South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The Rest of Middle East & Africa dominated the Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market share in 2023.

Linde Plc, L'Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, SOL SpA, Ube Corporation, Air Water Inc, Gulf Cryo LLC, ADNOC Gas, and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc are some of the leading companies operating in the Middle East & Africa liquid nitrogen market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porters Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors/Suppliers

4.3.4 End Use



5. Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Use of Liquid Nitrogen in Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Liquid Nitrogen in Food & Beverages Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Number of Applications in Chemical Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Sustainable and Lab-Friendly Liquid Nitrogen

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Liquid Nitrogen Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Volume (Kilo Tons), 2021-2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Kilo Tons)

6.3 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2023-2031

6.4 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Revenue Analysis - by Manufacturing Method

7.1 Cryogenic Distillation

7.2 Pressure Swing Adsorption



8. Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by End-use Industry

8.1 Aerospace and Defense

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Chemical

8.4 Food and Beverage

8.5 Metal Fabrication

8.6 Pharmaceutical

8.7 Electronics and Semiconductors

8.8 Others



9. Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Market - Country Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Partnership

11.3 Acquisitions

11.4 Expansions And Other Strategic Developments



12. Company Profiles

Linde Plc

L'Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

SOL SpA

Ube Corporation

Air Water Inc

Gulf Cryo LLC

ADNOC Gas

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc

