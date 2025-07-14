Recycling Water Filtration Market Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Veolia, Toray Industries, Xylem, DuPont, KUBOTA, NEWater, Hongtek Filtration, Swati Water Purification, and Pure Aqua

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycling Water Filtration Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Recycling Water Filtration Market was valued at USD 2.38 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.71 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.53%.

This market is experiencing strong growth as rising water scarcity, environmental concerns, and regulatory mandates drive the adoption of advanced water recycling technologies. Industries and municipalities are increasingly implementing filtration-based systems to reduce dependence on freshwater by treating and reusing wastewater for various applications, including industrial processes, agriculture, and urban use. Population growth and industrialization in developing regions have intensified pressure on freshwater supplies, accelerating the need for efficient water reuse solutions.

Filtration systems - particularly those using membrane technologies like reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and nanofiltration - play a central role in producing high-quality treated water. Additionally, the integration of smart technologies, including IoT and automation, has enhanced the reliability, operational efficiency, and monitoring capabilities of modern filtration infrastructure.

Regulatory support and public initiatives in regions such as the Middle East, California, and Asia Pacific are reinforcing the global shift toward sustainable water management.

Key Market Drivers:

Water Scarcity and Depleting Freshwater Resources:

The increasing global shortage of accessible freshwater is a key factor driving demand for recycling water filtration technologies. As water demand is expected to rise over 55% by 2050, many regions are already experiencing severe stress due to rapid urbanization, climate variability, and declining natural water sources.

In areas such as North Africa and the Middle East, per capita renewable freshwater availability is significantly below the scarcity threshold, while groundwater levels in countries like India continue to fall. In response, filtration-based recycling systems are being implemented to convert wastewater into usable water for agricultural, industrial, and in some cases, potable applications. With only a small fraction of wastewater currently being reused, there is a substantial untapped opportunity for filtration technologies to fill the gap. These systems are essential in ensuring water quality and safety, making them indispensable in meeting future water security goals.

Key Market Challenges:

High Initial Investment and Operating Costs:

Despite long-term benefits, the adoption of recycling water filtration systems is often hindered by high capital and operational expenses. Advanced filtration systems involving reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and nanofiltration require considerable upfront investment in membranes, energy-efficient pumps, automation technology, and skilled labor.

Ongoing operational costs - including energy consumption, membrane replacement, maintenance, and labor - add to the financial burden, particularly for small to mid-sized enterprises and municipalities. In RO systems, energy costs alone can represent nearly half of the total operational expenses. Moreover, in regions with limited access to funding or government incentives, such as parts of the developing world, deploying these systems becomes financially challenging.

The complexity of pre-treatment requirements and the need for routine system upkeep further compound the issue, discouraging investment despite the long-term water savings and regulatory advantages.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Decentralized and Modular Filtration Systems:

A prominent trend reshaping the recycling water filtration market is the rise of decentralized and modular treatment systems. Unlike large, centralized facilities, modular units offer flexibility, scalability, and quicker deployment - making them ideal for rapidly expanding urban zones, remote locations, and temporary installations. These compact systems can be installed directly at the point of wastewater generation, such as in industrial plants, residential complexes, or commercial establishments, facilitating localized water reuse and reducing infrastructure strain.

Typically pre-assembled and containerized, these units simplify installation and integration, requiring minimal civil works. Their growing adoption is especially notable in emerging markets and regions with infrastructural limitations, as well as in commercial real estate projects looking to reduce operational water consumption and environmental impact.

Key Market Players:

Veolia

Toray Industries, Inc.

Xylem Inc.

DuPont

KUBOTA Corporation

NEWater

Hongtek Filtration Co. Ltd.

Swati Water Purification

REE & Company Engineering Works

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Recycling Water Filtration Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Recycling Water Filtration Market, By Technology:

Membrane Filtration

Biological Filtration

Chemical Filtration

Mechanical Filtration

Recycling Water Filtration Market, By Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Commercial

Agriculture

Recycling Water Filtration Market, By Component:

Filtration Units

Pumps

Valves

Tanks

Others

Recycling Water Filtration Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



