Music Licensing, Inc. and Pro Music Rights Featured in Bloomberg News and Los Angeles Times Amid Industry Spotlight on Licensing Fees

NAPLES, FL, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pro Music Rights, were recently featured in Bloomberg News and the Los Angeles Times in connection with national coverage on the rising costs and growing complexity of music licensing for restaurants and bars. The coverage highlights Pro Music Rights as a leading innovator among performance rights organizations (PROs), positioned to modernize an industry long dominated by legacy structures.

Industry Coverage Underscores Growing Demand for Reform

The July 9, 2025 Bloomberg News article, “Restaurants, Bars Say They're Getting Squeezed by Rising Music Licensing Costs,” and the July 11, 2025 Los Angeles Times article, “Restaurants, bars consider turning off music as licensing fees skyrocket,” detailed the operational challenges faced by small and mid-sized businesses as they navigate a fragmented licensing environment. In both features, Pro Music Rights was profiled as a scalable, technology-forward alternative that is reshaping performance rights licensing through transparency and accessibility.

Redefining the Licensing Model with Transparency and Efficiency

Established in 2018, Pro Music Rights has introduced a modernized, business-friendly licensing framework that aligns cost with clarity and usage:

Flat Monthly Rate: A consistent $50 per location simplifies budgeting and ensures affordability across business segments.

A consistent $50 per location simplifies budgeting and ensures affordability across business segments. Usage-Based Structure: Fees are capped at $0.01 and assessed only on the percentage of music represented by Pro Music Rights, eliminating arbitrary overcharges.

Fees are capped at $0.01 and assessed only on the percentage of music represented by Pro Music Rights, eliminating arbitrary overcharges. Clear, Accessible Terms: The company avoids hidden costs, exclusivity arrangements, and convoluted agreements, promoting long-term trust and compliance.





This approach offers a differentiated value proposition in a sector historically criticized for opacity and inconsistent enforcement.

Market Share, Artist Representation, and Platform Integration

Pro Music Rights commands an estimated 7.4% share of the U.S. performance rights market, representing a growing catalog of more than 2.5 million works, including music composed with the use of artificial intelligence. Its artist roster includes major names such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Nipsey Hussle, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Fall Out Boy, Lil Yachty, Soulja Boy, Trinidad James, Lil Uzi Vert, MoneyBagg Yo, Sauce Walka, Larry June, Young Dolph, and many others.

The catalog is licensed to a wide range of global platforms, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, Vevo, 7Digital, and others, reinforcing the company’s commercial relevance and strategic licensing reach.

Diversified Intellectual Property Portfolio

Beyond its performance rights operation, Music Licensing, Inc. maintains a diversified and revenue-generating intellectual property portfolio. Assets include royalty interests tied to Listerine® Mouthwash and musical works performed by globally recognized artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne, Mike Posner, DaBaby, and others.

This asset mix reflects a strategic focus on acquiring, monetizing, and scaling high-value IP with recurring income potential.

Commitment to Regulatory Engagement and Structural Reform

Music Licensing, Inc. and Pro Music Rights continue to work closely with the U.S. Copyright Office and relevant industry stakeholders to advocate for reforms that foster transparency, accountability, and competitive balance in the music licensing ecosystem. This engagement underscores a broader vision for long-term sustainability and operational excellence across all facets of music rights management.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others, including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) holds royalty interests in Listerine “Mouthwash” Antiseptic and a vast portfolio of musical works by globally renowned artists, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc