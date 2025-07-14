Healthcare & Life Sciences NLP Market Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of CSL Behring, IQVIA, Atrius Health, Linguamatics, Humana, Watson, Philips, and Amazon

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by NLP Technique, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NLP in healthcare & life sciences market is experiencing rapid growth, expected to expand from USD 5.18 billion in 2025 to USD 16.01 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.

The surge in unstructured clinical data, such as electronic health records, physician notes, and pathology reports, drives the need for NLP technologies to extract actionable insights. Clinical decision support plays an increasing role, with NLP enabling real-time diagnostics and treatment recommendations in precision medicine. Outdated IT systems, however, present integration and interoperability challenges, though the modernization of healthcare systems positions NLP as a cornerstone of personalized, data-driven care delivery.

NLG Type Segment to Account for Fastest Growth

Natural language generation (NLG) is poised to be the fastest-growing segment within the NLP market for healthcare and life sciences. By transforming structured clinical data into coherent narratives, NLG enhances documentation and reduces physician workload, automating the creation of patient summaries, discharge notes, and personalized communications. This drives patient engagement and adherence, propelled by the rising need for efficient data management and automation across healthcare operations. As providers aim for better operational efficiency and patient outcomes, NLG establishes itself as a crucial tool for accurate and timely clinical documentation.

NER NLP Technique Segment Holds Largest Market Share

Named entity recognition (NER) is the dominant segment in NLP for healthcare, crucial for extracting structured information from unstructured medical texts. It enhances decision-making, medical coding, and data interoperability by identifying key entities like diseases, drugs, and patient information. The capability to process extensive EHRs and biomedical literature makes NER essential for improving diagnostics and research. As the healthcare industry increasingly depends on data-driven insights, the precision of NER solidifies its role as a foundational tool in multiple medical applications.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America spearheads the NLP market in healthcare and life sciences, attributed to advanced IT infrastructure, supportive digital health regulations, and early adoption of EHRs and AI. The region features leading industry players and research institutions actively deploying NLP for clinical decision-making and administrative automation.

Conversely, Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by healthcare digitization, AI investment, and personalized medicine awareness, with China, India, and Japan at the forefront. The regional demand and technological advancements make it a hotspot for NLP adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles major players such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, AWS, Oracle, and others, providing detailed analysis of their business strategies, solutions, partnerships, and market developments.

Research Coverage

This report segments the NLP market based on offering (software and services), deployment mode (cloud & on-premises), NLP type (NLU and NLG), and NLP technique options such as NER, OCR, sentiment analysis, among others. Applications span patient care, clinical operations, research, and administration, with segmentation by end-user and region.

The report covers drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the NLP market growth, alongside a comprehensive analysis of key industry players and the strategies they adopt. It provides insights for market leaders and new entrants alike, offering clear approximations of revenue potentials and educating stakeholders on competitive, market, and strategic landscapes.

The Report Offers Insights On:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges facing the industry.

Upcoming product developments and innovations in NLP technology for healthcare.

Market development in various regions and diversification opportunities.

Competitive assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of prominent market players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Surging Volume of Unstructured Clinical Data Rising Demand for Enhanced Care Delivery and Patient Engagement Need for Predictive Analytics to Improve Significant Health Concerns Increasing Focus on Enhancing Clinical Decision Support

Restraints Clinical Accuracy and Reliability Concerns Issues Related to Domain-Specific Language and Medical Terminology in NLP Model Development Complexity in Integrating NLP with Established Healthcare System

Opportunities Rising Adoption of Computer-Assisted Coding to Enhance Productivity Emergence of Advanced AI Technology for Generating Valuable Insights for Healthcare Emergence of Cognitive Computing for Medicine Applications

Challenges Model Training Data Limitations High Cost of Implementation and Maintenance of NLP Technology Explainability and Interpretability Issues while Deploying NLP Algorithms



Case Studies

Case Study 1: CSL Behring Collaborated with IQVIA's NLP Team, Linguamatics, to Create Proof of Concept

Case Study 2: Atrius Health Used Linguamatics I2E to Create Queries to Extract Clinical Data from Free-Text Fields Within Clinician Progress Notes and Clinical Reports

Case Study 3: Humana Adopted Watson's Voice Agent to Offer Enhanced Self-Service Capabilities to Healthcare Providers

Case Study 4: Biopharmaceutical Company Deployed IQVIA's Solutions to Conduct Health Technology Assessment

Case Study 5: Philips Adopted Amazon's Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) to Attain Secure, Resizable Computing Capacity

