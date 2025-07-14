Global Mayonnaise Market Forecast: Growth to USD 16.51 Billion by 2030 with a Focus on Organic and Vegan Products

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mayonnaise Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mayonnaise Market was valued at USD 12.86 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.51 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.25%.

The market's growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience foods, the rapid expansion of fast-food chains, and the rising popularity of Western cuisines in developing regions. With health and wellness gaining traction, there is a growing shift toward low-fat, organic, and vegan mayonnaise products, encouraging innovation in product formulations. Flavored variants - including garlic, chili, and herb-infused mayonnaise - have gained widespread acceptance in both retail and foodservice sectors.

The rising trend of home cooking and the proliferation of online grocery platforms are enhancing product accessibility. While North America and Europe remain dominant markets, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth area due to evolving dietary preferences, urbanization, and increased consumption of packaged condiments.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Foods:

The growing preference for convenience and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is a major factor propelling the global mayonnaise market. Urban lifestyles characterized by hectic schedules and dual-income households have led to a decline in traditional cooking, pushing consumers toward quick-prep options. Mayonnaise serves as a versatile condiment in RTE meals such as sandwiches, burgers, salads, and wraps, making it a staple in both domestic and commercial kitchens.

In emerging economies, rising disposable incomes and the expanding middle class are accelerating the shift toward processed and convenience foods. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), food delivery services, and convenience store formats have further increased the visibility and availability of mayonnaise-based products, supporting strong market expansion globally.

Key Market Challenges

Health Concerns Related to High Fat and Calorie Content:

The traditional formulation of mayonnaise, which is high in fats and calories, poses a key challenge to its widespread acceptance among health-conscious consumers. Made predominantly with eggs and oil, conventional mayonnaise is often associated with elevated cholesterol and calorie intake, deterring adoption among individuals aiming to manage weight or cardiovascular health. In developed countries, where food labeling regulations are more rigorous, consumers are especially cautious.

Although brands have introduced low-fat and vegan versions to address this concern, issues related to taste, shelf life, and the use of additives have limited their acceptance. Additionally, strict advertising guidelines restrict health claims, making it difficult for manufacturers to effectively promote reformulated variants.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Mayonnaise:

The increasing interest in plant-based diets is significantly influencing the mayonnaise market, with a growing number of consumers seeking egg-free and vegan alternatives. Plant-derived ingredients such as aquafaba, soy protein, and starches are being used to develop mayonnaise that meets the demands of vegans, flexitarians, and those with egg allergies.

Environmental concerns, ethical considerations regarding animal welfare, and health motivations are fueling this transition. Leading brands like Hellmann's and JUST Mayo have introduced successful vegan lines, which are now widely available across supermarkets and online platforms.

As demand for sustainable and clean-label products rises, plant-based mayonnaise is becoming a mainstream offering, supported by both established players and emerging food-tech companies.

Key Market Players

Nestle SA

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

Oetker

American Garden

Cibona Foods

Del Monte

Kenko Mayonnaise

In this report, the Global Mayonnaise Market has been segmented into the following categories

Mayonnaise Market, By Product Type:

Flavored

Unflavored

Mayonnaise Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Mayonnaise Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Vietnam

South America Argentina Colombia Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





