Malaysia Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 4.4% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Manufacturing and Mixed-use Projects, & NIMP 2030

The construction industry in Malaysia is expected to expand by 6% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in industrial and transport infrastructure projects.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the total value of construction work done grew by 16.6% YoY in Q1 2025. By sector, the total value of residential construction work done grew by 27%, while that for non-residential buildings and civil engineering works grew by 21.1% and 3.7%, respectively, during Q1 2025.

Moreover, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the government has 1,049 projects in the pipeline, worth a total of MYR58.8 billion ($13.3 billion). The services sector dominates the pipeline with 995 projects, worth MYR31.8 billion ($7.2 billion), while the manufacturing sector accounts for 54 projects worth MYR27.0 billion ($6.1 billion). Growth in 2025 will also be supported by allocations announced as part of the 2025 Budget, under which, MYR64.1 billion ($14.4 billion) is allocated for the Ministry of Education, MYR45.3 billion ($10.2 billion) for the Ministry of Health, MYR10 billion ($2.3 billion) for the Ministry of Housing, and MYR16 billion ($3.6 billion) for the Ministry of Energy.

The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in manufacturing and mixed-use projects, coupled with support from the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), announced in 2023; as part of the plan, the government will invest MYR5 billion ($1.1 billion) to develop 3,000 smart factories in the country by 2030. In March 2025, the Malaysian commercial banking company, Maybank, reported that the country's Johor state is poised to receive up to MYR2.4 billion ($540.8 million) in investments over the next three to ten years, focused on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).



