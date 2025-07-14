U.S. Solo Travel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Mental Wellness Trends Propel Growth as Travelers Seek Rejuvenation and Reflection

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Solo Travel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Travel Type (Adventure & Extreme Travel, Eco Travel), By Traveler Type (Domestic, International), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age Group, By Booking Mode, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. solo travel market size was valued at USD 94.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030. A combination of evolving traveler preferences and societal trends drives the market growth. Individuals seek personalized and flexible travel experiences, embracing the freedom and empowerment that solo travel offers. The growing prevalence of remote work has also encouraged people to explore new destinations while maintaining professional commitments.







Technological advancements have also played a significant role in enhancing the solo travel experience. The widespread availability of mobile applications for real-time navigation, accommodation booking, and transportation management has alleviated many of the challenges traditionally associated with independent travel. Furthermore, digital platforms provide comprehensive safety information, ensuring solo travelers can navigate unfamiliar environments with confidence. Social media further fuels this trend by enabling travelers to share their experiences, access peer recommendations, and build virtual communities, reducing the sense of isolation that can sometimes accompany solo journeys.



Economic factors have also contributed to the rise of solo travel, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who are experiencing increased financial independence. Many travelers prioritize experiences over material possessions, directing their discretionary income toward personal exploration. Additionally, the growing adoption of remote and hybrid work models has provided greater flexibility in travel planning, allowing solo travelers to extend their trips without the constraints of traditional office-based employment. This has resulted in an uptick in "workcations" and extended solo travel experiences.



A rising emphasis on mental wellness and self-discovery has led travelers to prioritize solo journeys to rejuvenate and reflect. Advances in technology, such as user-friendly travel apps and platforms, have further facilitated U.S. solo travel by enhancing safety, connectivity, and convenience. In addition, the expanding range of tailored experiences, such as solo-friendly accommodations and guided tours, has significantly made solo travel more accessible and appealing. Furthermore, a 2024 American Express survey reveals that 57% of respondents prefer quick solo weekend getaways, with nearly a third favoring solo trips to new cities. This growing trend highlights the appeal of short, personal escapes that allow travelers to relax, recharge, and explore at their own pace.



In the U.S., a growing focus on mental wellness and self-discovery has encouraged travelers to embark on solo journeys to rejuvenate and reflect. Furthermore, technological advancements, including user-friendly travel apps and platforms, have greatly facilitated solo travel by improving safety, connectivity, and convenience. Additionally, the increasing availability of tailored experiences, such as solo-friendly accommodations and guided tours, has made solo travel more accessible and appealing within the U.S. market.



According to the 2024 Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights survey, international travel among U.S. travelers has grown by 22% in the past year, particularly in the premium and budget segments. Additionally, 25% of travelers plan to take more leisure trips in 2025, highlighting a strong desire for exploration and adventure. Luxury travelers are leading this trend, favoring destinations outside North America. The survey also found that 60% of travelers plan to use travel advisors, with even higher demand among those under 35. These experts are valued for their guidance and assistance, especially during travel disruptions like flight cancellations or itinerary adjustments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $94.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $191.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered United States



