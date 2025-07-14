INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. - JSPR

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (“Jasper” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JSPR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Jasper and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 7, 2025, Jasper issued a press release “reporting updated data from Company’s BEACON Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult participants with CSU and providing an update on the program.” The press release stated that “[r]esults from the 240mg Q8W and the 240mg followed by 180mg Q8W dose cohorts appear to be confounded by an issue with one drug product lot used in those cohorts, with 10 of the 13 patients dosed with drug from the lot in question. The Company is investigating the drug product lot in question and expects to have the results of that investigation in the coming weeks.”

On this news, Jasper’s stock price fell $3.73 per share, or 55.1%, to close at $3.04 per share on July 7, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

