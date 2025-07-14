IZEA Appoints Steve Bonnell as EVP, Account Management

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing solutions for the Creator Economy, announced today the appointment of Steve Bonnell as Executive Vice President, Account Management. Bonnell joins IZEA with a deep background in global client leadership and a passion for creative problem-solving that drives business growth. In this new role, he will focus on strengthening IZEA’s strategic partnerships with enterprise and high-potential clients, ensuring scalable, high-impact solutions across verticals.

Bonnell brings more than 25 years of experience managing complex, multinational accounts, building agency operations, and driving innovation. He most recently served at Publicis Groupe, where he led the McDonald's global account across all Publicis agencies, and previously oversaw the Samsung global business at Leo Burnett, successfully growing both accounts by double digits through periods of transformative change. In addition to leading some of the world's most iconic brands, Bonnell also held Managing Director roles at Leo Burnett's international offices, where he managed full-service agency operations and cultivated high-performing teams.

“Steve is a highly respected leader with a global perspective and a track record of success managing some of the most recognized brands in the world,” said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. “As we continue to scale, his expertise in enterprise partnerships and client strategy will help us deliver even greater value to the brands we serve. His leadership will enhance our ability to provide tailored, strategic solutions that drive measurable results for our largest and most innovative clients.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining IZEA at a time when the Creator Economy is rapidly transforming how brands connect with audiences and shape culture,” said Bonnell. “I have deep admiration for IZEA’s ability to blend technology, creativity, and service to drive results. I look forward to partnering with our teams and clients to unlock new opportunities and deepen the impact of the work we do together.”

Bonnell’s appointment reinforces IZEA’s commitment to delivering strategic, high-impact solutions for enterprise clients as the Creator Economy continues to evolve.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is an influencer marketing company with a mission to make creator economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.

