U.S. MICE Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Las Vegas, Orlando, and Chicago Lead as Top Destinations

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. MICE Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Event (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), By Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Online Travel Agents & Agencies (OTAs), Destination Management Companies (DMCs)), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. MICE market size was valued at USD 110.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030

The market growth is attributed to increasing globalization, and the need for networking and collaboration fuels the demand for corporate events. The rise of hybrid event formats, integrating in-person and virtual experiences, also expands audience reach and engagement. Technological advancements in event management, coupled with the availability of state-of-the-art venues, are enhancing the overall experience for attendees.







The demand for MICE travel is witnessing significant growth across the United States, driven by the increasing recognition of its role in facilitating corporate growth, enhancing professional networking, and promoting knowledge exchange. As organizations prioritize face-to-face interactions to foster collaboration and strengthen client relationships, MICE travel has become an essential component of corporate strategy. With the resurgence of in-person events following the pandemic, businesses are leveraging conferences, trade shows, and corporate retreats to re-engage stakeholders, launch new products, and reinforce brand presence.



Furthermore, the expanding global footprint of multinational corporations has amplified the need for cross-border meetings and events, resulting in heightened demand for large-scale conference facilities and destination management services. Technological advancements in event management platforms, hybrid event solutions, and real-time analytics have further enhanced the efficiency and appeal of MICE travel, encouraging companies to allocate higher budgets to host and participate in such events. Additionally, incentive travel programs have gained prominence as a strategic tool for employee recognition, motivation, and retention, contributing to the overall expansion of the MICE segment.



The U.S., with its well-established infrastructure, world-class convention centers, and extensive hospitality networks, remains a preferred destination for both domestic and international MICE events. Cities like Las Vegas, Orlando, and Chicago are recognized for their state-of-the-art exhibition facilities and comprehensive event management support, making them prominent hubs for large-scale trade shows and conventions. For instance, Las Vegas hosts major annual events like CES (Consumer Electronics Show), attracting thousands of attendees from around the world, while Orlando's Orange County Convention Center remains a leading choice for medical and tech conferences.



Moreover, the rise of regional business hubs such as Austin and Nashville has also contributed to the growth of mid-sized corporate meetings and incentive programs. These cities offer modern venues, cultural experiences, and entertainment options, creating a balanced environment for both business and leisure, often referred to as "bleisure" travel. Companies are increasingly incorporating leisure components into business events, providing attendees with opportunities for relaxation and team bonding.



The robust growth of the hospitality and tourism sectors is playing a vital role in supporting MICE activities. Government initiatives and investments aimed at promoting business tourism and infrastructure development are further strengthening the market's expansion potential. Tax incentives, supportive policies, and funding for convention centers, exhibition halls, and hospitality infrastructure enhance the country's attractiveness as a premier MICE destination. Collaborations between the public and private sectors further stimulate growth and competitiveness in the market.



The growing trend of experiential marketing encourages businesses to invest in unique, memorable events to engage their audience. The expansion of healthcare, technology, and finance industries has led to a rise in specialized conferences and exhibitions. Furthermore, the rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly event practices pushes innovation and attracts environmentally conscious businesses. In addition, the growing influence of social media and digital platforms in promoting and amplifying events is playing a significant role in driving U.S. MICE industry growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $110.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $172.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States



U.S. MICE Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Consumer Behavior Analysis



Demographic Analysis

Consumer Trends and Preferences

Factors Affecting Buying Decision

Consumer Service Adoption

Observations & Recommendations

Competitive Analysis

Global Air-American Express Travel Services (Global Business Travel Group, Inc.)

CWT Meetings & Events

BCD Meetings & Events

Maritz

Conference Care

ATPI Ltd.

FCM Meetings & Events

Global Cynergies, LLC

Capita plc

AVIAREPS AG

U.S. MICE Market Report Segmentation



Event Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Meetings

Incentives

Conferences

Exhibitions

Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Direct Booking

Online Travel Agents and Agencies (OTAs)

Destination Management Companies (DMCs)

Travel Management Companies (TMCs)

Others (Marketplace Bookings, etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rrvph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment