Quartus Capital Partners is Delighted to Announce the Final Closing of Quartus AI Fund LP with $50 Million Plus in Commitments

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quartus Capital Partners LLC is delighted to announce the final closing of Quartus AI Fund LP with $50 million plus in commitments. The firm attracted a diverse set of LPs, including endowments, foundations, RIAs and family offices.

"This fund was built around one simple idea: the future of business and society will be defined by AI that works," said Afzal M. Tarar, Founder and Managing Partner of Quartus. "We invest in growth-stage AI and technology ventures and scale them into market leaders of the future that drive innovation, performance and impact."

While fundraising, the Fund has deployed capital into a curated portfolio of 9 AI and technology ventures across sectors including healthcare, education, security and logistics. The Fund is benchmarked by Cambridge Associates and has been in the top quartile for net IRR and TVPI for most of the past 2 plus years.

With the Fund's final closing, the firm is turning its attention to deploying the remaining capital and harvesting the Fund.

About Quartus Capital Partners

Quartus Capital Partners LLC is an AI and technology investment firm with partner presence in New York City, Miami, Silicon Valley and Asia. The firm is led by AI pioneers, technologists, and seasoned operators. It invests in growth-stage ventures and scales them into market leaders that drive innovation, performance, and impact.