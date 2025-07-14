U.S. Personalised Packaging Market to Surge in 2025 Due to D2C Brands & Smart Packaging

Ottawa, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Th U.S. personalised packaging market is fuelled by increasing e-commerce penetration, demand for premium packaging, and growing awareness of sustainable solutions, according to a report from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The U.S. personalized packaging market is driven by growing consumer demand for customized, visually appealing, and brand-specific packaging solutions. Brands across sectors like food & beverages, cosmetics, and e-commerce are increasingly using personalized packaging to enhance customer engagement and loyalty. Advances in digital printing technologies have made it more cost-effective and scalable, supporting short-run, on-demand customization.

The growing focus on social media and influencer culture also fuels the demand, as consumers seek unique unboxing experiences. Sustainability trends further encourage the use of eco-friendly personalized materials. Overall, personalization has become a strategic marketing tool, boosting brand differentiation in a competitive retail environment.

What is Meant by Personalised Packaging?

Personalized packaging refers to the customization of packaging materials, design, and messaging to cater to individual consumer preferences, specific demographics, or targeted marketing strategies. Unlike traditional mass-produced packaging, personalized packaging focuses on creating a unique and engaging experience for the end user. This can include printing a customer’s name, custom colors, tailored messages, or even packaging that aligns with a specific event, season, or cultural moment.

This type of packaging is widely used by brands to strengthen emotional connections with consumers, enhance brand recognition, and differentiate their products in a saturated market. It plays a crucial role in industries like food & beverages, cosmetics, luxury goods, and e-commerce. For instance, Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke” campaign, which featured individual names on bottles, is a well-known example of successful personalized packaging.

Advancements in digital printing technologies have made personalized packaging more accessible and cost-effective, allowing brands to implement short-run and on-demand printing without compromising quality. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and social media has intensified the demand for unique and Instagram-worthy packaging, turning the unboxing experience into a powerful marketing tool. Personalized packaging not only enhances customer satisfaction but also fosters loyalty, repeat purchases, and increased word-of-mouth promotion.

What are the Latest Trends Shaping the U.S. Personalized Packaging Market?

Eco‑Friendly Materials



Brands are adopting sustainable and biodegradable materials—like compostables, plant-based plastics, water-based inks, and recycled paperboard—to meet consumer demands and comply with environmental regulations.

Hyper‑Personalization



Variable data printing and AI-driven design allow for individualized labels, names, messages, or artwork on a per-package basis, enhancing emotional connection and encouraging social media sharing.

Smart & Interactive Packaging



QR codes, NFC tags, AR experiences, RFID, and traceability tech are increasingly common. These enable interactivity, product authentication, supply‑chain transparency, gamification, and loyalty programs.

Premium Unboxing Experiences



Brands invest in tactile finishes (matte, embossing, textures), custom inserts, magnetic closures, and multisensory elements to elevate the unboxing journey and invite user-generated content.

Functional, Refillable & Flexible Designs



Innovations include resealable pouches, refillable systems, dual-use boxes, and compact packaging that reduces waste and improves convenience.

Bold Visual Identity & Nostalgia



Minimalist aesthetics are balanced with vibrant colors, geometric patterns, hand-drawn illustrations, and vintage-inspired styles to stand out and evoke emotional connections.

Advanced Tech & Sustainability Integration



Cutting-edge developments include battery-free smart sensors monitoring freshness, edible microlaser barcodes, blockchain traceability, and AI/3D‑print‑driven optimization for sustainability and performance.

Biophilic Geometry



The term "biophilia," which describes people's natural affinity for nature, is the source of biophilic design. By embracing organic designs and patterns derived from natural elements such as branches, vines, and flowing water, this style of packaging promotes peace and harmony. Biophilic geometry is a subliminal reminder of the great outdoors as more customers manage hectic urban lifestyles. Beyond appearance, it also conveys a company's dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability, which increases the appeal of items to consumers who care about the environment.

Vibrant Maximalism



Despite the recent dominance of minimalism in packaging design, certain firms are standing out by embracing the bold, expressive realm of maximalism. It is evident that when it comes to packaging design, more is more since this trend relies on vivid hues, elaborate patterns, and bold contrasts. Maximalist packaging works especially well in sectors where minimalist designs are common, like coffee and chocolate. Brands should avoid visual clutter and quickly grab consumers' attention by using the opposite approach.

Playful Cartoon Mascots



Cartoon mascots are returning to packaging design, adding personality, fun, and nostalgia. These mascots, whether they are funny, cute, or just plain silly, help brands stand out in a congested retail environment by creating distinctive and playful identities. Younger consumers are naturally drawn to cartoon-style branding, but it also appeals to millennial nostalgia by making them think of the animated series they watched as kids after school. Beyond appearances, mascots contribute to a brand's humanization by creating a story around the figure that deepens the brand's emotional bond with customers.

Chaos Packaging



The chaos packaging design movement is upending conventional branding by drawing attention with unusual, out-of-the-ordinary, and even surreal designs. Tampons packaged in ice cream tubs or perfume in glass cleaner bottles are examples of disruptive packaging choices intended to startle, entertain, and start social media discussions.

What Are the Key Opportunities Driving the Growth of the U.S. Personalized Packaging Market?

Expansion of E-Commerce and D2C Brands



Online shopping fuels the need for visually distinctive and personalized packaging to create impactful unboxing experiences and drive social media sharing. Consumers increasingly value personalized interactions. Customized packaging enhances emotional engagement, making products more memorable and increasing brand loyalty.

Technological Advancements



Innovations in digital printing, AI-driven design, and variable data printing have made short-run, cost-effective personalization scalable for small and large businesses alike.

Growing Influence of Social Media



Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have made unboxing experiences a key marketing tool. Personalized packaging increases the chances of viral user-generated content.

According to the data published by the National E-commerce Association, Facebook is predicted to have 69.4 million American shoppers in 2025, making it the most widely used social media platform for social commerce. Twenty percent of the nation's population shops on social media! TikTok is not far behind with 37.8 million anticipated users, while Instagram is also preferred by 47.5 million users.

Customization in Gifting and Events

Brands offering gift-ready or event-based customized packaging (e.g., for weddings, holidays, or birthdays) are capitalizing on a niche yet growing demand.

Increased Brand Differentiation Needs



In competitive markets, especially in cosmetics, food & beverage, and luxury sectors, personalized packaging serves as a strategic branding asset.

Limitations & Challenges in the U.S. Personalized Packaging Market:

Limited Scalability & Regulatory Compliance Challenges

The players operating in the market are facing issues due to regulatory compliance challenges and limited scalability, which is estimated to restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period. Personalized packaging often involves short print runs, premium materials, and advanced printing technologies, which significantly increase production costs compared to mass packaging. Customization can be time-consuming and inefficient for large-scale production, making it challenging for companies to implement at high volumes without compromising lead times.

Managing inventory, design variations, and distribution logistics for personalized packaging adds complexity, especially for businesses with broad product lines. Smaller firms may lack access to advanced digital printing or automation technologies required for high-quality personalization, limiting market entry. Customized packaging, especially in sectors like food and pharmaceuticals, must still meet strict labeling and compliance standards, which can limit creative flexibility. While sustainable options exist, not all personalized packaging uses eco-friendly materials.

Regional Analysis:

The United States stands out as the leading country in the personalized packaging market due to a combination of advanced infrastructure, strong consumer demand, and a dynamic business environment. The country boasts a highly developed digital printing ecosystem, including technologies like variable data printing and inkjet systems that enable precise and scalable customization.

U.S. consumers are particularly drawn to personalized and unique brand experiences, prompting companies to invest heavily in tailored packaging. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) models has further amplified the demand for distinctive packaging that enhances brand identity and elevates unboxing experiences.

The U.S. has a robust marketing culture, where brands view personalized packaging as a strategic tool to build loyalty and differentiate themselves in competitive markets. The integration of smart technologies such as QR codes, RFID, and AR into packaging adds an interactive layer that appeals to tech-savvy consumers. With a supportive startup ecosystem and widespread availability of custom packaging services, even small businesses can access high-quality, affordable personalization. High disposable income, combined with a growing demand for premium, sustainable packaging, further accelerates market growth.

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

The bottles packaging type segment is the dominant segment in the U.S. personalized packaging market due to its widespread use across industries such as beverages, personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Bottles offer a versatile surface for digital printing, labeling, and embossing, making them ideal for customization. Their durability, reusability, and compatibility with smart packaging technologies like QR codes and NFC also enhance consumer engagement.

The growing trend of limited-edition and seasonal packaging, particularly in the beverage and beauty sectors, boosts demand for personalized bottles. Additionally, the rise in eco-friendly, refillable bottle designs aligns with sustainability goals, further strengthening their market leadership.

Bags and pouches are the fastest-growing packaging type segment in the U.S. personalized packaging market due to their exceptional flexibility, lightweight nature, and cost-efficiency. These formats offer extensive surface area for high-quality, full-color digital printing, enabling brands to create eye-catching, personalized designs that enhance consumer appeal.

Their popularity is soaring in industries like food, pet care, cosmetics, and wellness due to their convenience, resealability, and portability. Brands increasingly use them for limited-edition packaging, seasonal promotions, and targeted marketing campaigns. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has made compact and protective packaging like pouches more desirable. The growing availability of recyclable and compostable pouch materials further supports demand, aligning customization with sustainability trends and consumer preferences for eco-conscious yet engaging packaging solutions.

End-Use Insights

The beverages end-use segment is the dominant segment in the U.S. personalized packaging market due to its high volume demand, strong brand competition, and consumer-driven marketing strategies. Beverage brands frequently adopt personalized packaging to boost brand loyalty, increase shelf appeal, and create memorable experiences, especially through campaigns like name-label bottles or event-themed packaging. With a wide range of products—including bottled water, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages this segment offers ample scope for customization.

The rise of health-conscious and premium beverage options also fuels the demand for attractive, informative, and personalized labels. Additionally, the popularity of limited-edition and seasonal packaging, especially in craft beverages, enhances market dominance. The format flexibility in bottles, cans, and pouches further supports creative personalization.

The food end-use industry segment is the fastest-growing end-use segment in the U.S. personalized packaging market due to increasing consumer demand for visually appealing, convenient, and informative packaging. With rising interest in organic, functional, and specialty food products, brands are leveraging personalized packaging to highlight unique attributes and build strong customer connections.

Personalized labels, nutritional facts, allergen warnings, and branding elements help differentiate products in a crowded market. Moreover, seasonal, promotional, and limited-edition packaging strategies attract repeat purchases. The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer food delivery services also fuels demand for customized packaging that enhances the unboxing experience and reinforces brand loyalty.

Recent Breakthroughs in the U.S. Personalized Packaging Market:

In April 2025, Performa Nova, a next-generation folding boxboard (FBB) that combines great performance and high yield, is the latest addition to Stora Enso's core packaging material line. For industries including dry, frozen, and chilled food, chocolate, and confections, the new board is made to satisfy the increasing need for packaging solutions that are efficient, recyclable, and renewable. With the opening of Stora Enso's cutting-edge consumerboard production line in Oulu, Finland, Performa Nova is now available for purchase by clients.

In May 2025, M Pt Partners made distinct strategic investments in Sun America and Central Coated Products, resulting in the creation of a unique custom packaging product. After the deal, both businesses will continue to operate at their current production locations, and daily operations should not alter even if they are being consolidated.

In May 2025, Marvell Technology, Inc., a leader in semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure, extended the packaging ecosystem for AI infrastructure with a novel multi-die solution that reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) for custom AI accelerator silicon. The advanced packaging platform is a part of Marvell's comprehensive intellectual property portfolio for custom AI compute platforms, and it allows for multi-chip accelerator designs that are 2.8 times larger than traditional single-die implementations.



U.S. Personalised Packaging Market Key Players

Graphic Packaging International

Veritiv

Amcor

Packaging Corporation of America

Avery Dennison

Ball Corporation

Elite Custom Boxes

Berry Global

WestRock

International Paper

U.S. Personalised Packaging Market Segment Overview

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Containers & Jars

Bags & Pouches

Cartons

Envelopes

Boxes

By End-Use

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Logistics

Others

