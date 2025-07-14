Taiga Launches Industry-First Features for Enhanced Controls and Safety in Mobile App Update

MONTREAL, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga Motors Inc. (Taiga), the pioneer in electric powersports, today announced a major update to its mobile app, introducing custom drive modes and multi-user access for its electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft—an industry first.

The new custom drive modes feature allows owners to set and save performance profiles tailored to different riders or conditions. Whether you're dialing back power and acceleration for a beginner, creating a fleet mode for consistent use across a rental operation, or fine-tuning acceleration and top speed for your own style, the new modes let you take control of the ride experience—directly from your phone. Admins can control which modes are available for use on the vehicle.

The new user management system enables secure multi-user access: vehicle owners can invite other users, allowing family, friends, or employees to use the app with their own login credentials and assigned permissions. It’s ideal for shared vehicles at the cottage, rental fleets, or families managing younger riders.

“These tools put safety, customization, and convenience in our owners’ hands,” said Gabriel Bernatchez, Co-Founder & CTO at Taiga. “Our engineering teams are constantly working to enhance the ownership experience for fleet and recreational owners alike.”

This update builds on Taiga’s already robust connected platform, which includes:

Live encrypted GPS vehicle tracking

LTE-based remote access and control

Remote charging management

Over-the-air updates for vehicle software

Remote diagnostics and servicing



Taiga vehicles are built on a fully native software and hardware stack, following Taiga’s clean sheet design approach used across all vehicle systems. This unmatched level of digital integration in powersports allows Taiga vehicles to constantly upgrade with new features and performance updates.

The new app features are available now on iOS and Android for all Taiga vehicle owners.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company leading electrification beyond the road with revolutionary electric powertrain technology, powersports vehicles and watercraft. Through a vertically integrated approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme performance at compelling price points to enable a transition from combustion powersports vehicles. The product lineup currently includes electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com .

