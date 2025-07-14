U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Focus on Revenue Cycle Management, Tele-Healthcaree, EClinical, Cloud-Based EHR & EMR Software

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software Type (Revenue Cycle Management Software, Tele-Healthcare Software, EClinical Software, Cloud-Based EHR & EMR Software), Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market was valued at USD 166.83 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 388.99 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.46%

The rapid digital transformation in healthcare, increasing demand for interoperability and value-based care, and the widespread adoption of software solutions such as Electronic Health Records (EHR), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) are driving market growth. In addition, industry players are leveraging AI and data analytics to reduce administrative burdens and enhance revenue capture. For instance, AGS Health's AGS AI Platform, launched in September 2022, integrates AI and automation with human expertise to optimize RCM performance, providing productivity tracking, root cause analysis, and customizable dashboards.







Government initiatives to improve medical supply chains, the growing adoption of GS1 standard systems and Unique Device Identification (UDI), and the increasing use of mobile-based healthcare Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions further contribute to market expansion. In addition, the demand for cost reduction and the emergence of cloud-based solutions are key factors propelling growth.



The adoption of laboratory information software in hospitals, pathology & diagnostic centers, and research labs is rising due to its applications in patient engagement, workflow management, billing, health information tracking, and quality assurance. For instance, in November 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with Flagship Pioneering to develop multi-product platforms, establish new biotech tool companies, and expand their supply relationship across life sciences, diagnostics, and services.



Cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) solutions are gaining traction due to their scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises systems. In June 2024, Synthesis Health secured three multisite contracts, enhancing its presence in the healthcare imaging sector. These contracts, including partnerships with Tahoe Carson Radiology (Nevada), Naugatuck Valley Radiology (Connecticut), and Intermountain Medical Imaging (Idaho), are expected to expand the company's reach and improve service offerings across healthcare facilities.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and stroke, is driving the demand for radiology services, increasing the need for integrated healthcare systems. Radiology information software facilitates appointment scheduling, patient tracking, result reporting, billing, and image management. Advancements in healthcare IT, particularly AI/ML-enabled and cloud-based technologies, are further accelerating market growth. For example, in February 2024, Philips and Synthetic MR launched Smart Quant Neuro 3D, an AI-driven technology designed to enhance brain imaging for neurological disorders. This software automates brain tissue volume measurements, improving diagnostic accuracy for conditions like multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injury.



Based on software type, the revenue cycle management software segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 32.66% in 2024. RCM involves third-party payers, payment models, guidelines, and codes. The success of a healthcare practice depends on obtaining the right assets. As payment for medical services becomes more complex, it becomes increasingly valuable to have an efficient RCM solution.

The tele-healthcare software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. High internet usage & the growing penetration of connected home services are among the major factors expected to drive the tele-healthcare market. In addition, the increasing health consciousness, rising demand for cost-effective care, and the growing geriatric population are other key factors expected to propel the telehealth care software segment.

For instance, in January 2024, GE HealthCare agreed to acquire MIM Software, a provider of medical imaging analysis and AI solutions for various healthcare practices, including radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging. This acquisition aims to enhance GE HealthCare's imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $166.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $388.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered United States



