Shareholder Investigation Announcement: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Investigates National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG)

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent law firm with a rich heritage spanning over 125 years, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) resulting from allegations that National Grid plc may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 2, 2025, Reuters published an article entitled “‘Preventable’ National Grid failures led to Heathrow fire, findings say.” The article stated that a “fire that shut London’s Heathrow airport in March, stranding thousands of people, was caused by the UK power grid’s failure to maintain an electricity substation, an official report said on Wednesday, prompting the energy watchdog to open a probe.”

Further, the article stated that the United Kingdom’s Energy minister, Ed Miliband, had “called the report “deeply concerning”, after it concluded that the issue which caused the fire was identified seven years ago but went unaddressed by power grid operator National Grid[.]”

On this news, the price of National Grid American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) fell 5%, on July 2, 2024.

