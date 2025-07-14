TTAM Research Institute, A Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation, Completes The Acquisition of 23andMe Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTAM Research Institute (“TTAM”), a nonprofit public benefit corporation based in California and founded and led by Anne Wojcicki, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Personal Genome Service (PGS) and Research Services business lines of 23andMe Holding Co. (together with its debtor subsidiaries, the “Company”) (OTC: MEHCQ), a genetics-led consumer healthcare company, under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

As part of TTAM, 23andMe is continuing to operate and provide customers with personalized DNA testing and research services. TTAM is committed to providing customers with choice and transparency with their data, including the option to change their decision on whether to participate in research.

Additional information regarding the Company’s Chapter 11 filing, proceedings and claims process is available at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andMe . Questions about the claims process should be directed to the Company’s claims agent, Kroll, at 23andMeInfo@ra.kroll.com or by calling (888) 367-7556.

Advisors

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Carmody MacDonald P.C. are serving as legal counsel to the Company and Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as restructuring advisor. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as investment banker to the Company and the Special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. Reevemark and Scale are serving as communications advisors to the Company.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP are serving as legal advisors to TTAM Research Institute. TD Cowen LLP is serving as financial advisor to TTAM Research Institute.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andme.com .

About TTAM Research Institute

The TTAM Research Institute is a nonprofit medical research organization dedicated to helping scientists and non-scientists join together to unravel the mysteries of DNA - the code of life. TTAM believes everyone should have the opportunity to access their individual genetic code and be empowered to contribute it to scientific research. The TTAM Research Institute was founded and is led by Anne Wojcicki.

