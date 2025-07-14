Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App for BTC, DOGE & XRP Holders, Now Live on Google Play

London, UK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global green cloud mining platform Find Mining (findmining.com) officially announced the launch of its new free cloud mining mobile application, now available on Google Play. New users receive $15 in cloud mining power upon registration, enabling them to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) 24/7 automatically — turning their smartphone into a personal crypto mining device.





Start Cloud Mining in Just Three Steps

Step 1 — Create an Account and Receive a $15 Bonus

Visit findmining.com or download the Find Mining App on Google Play. Register to instantly receive $15 in cloud mining power and start mining immediately. Daily login rewards are also available.

Step 2 — Choose a Mining Plan and Customize Your Strategy

Select from a range of plans tailored to your budget and risk appetite. Options are available for both beginners and advanced users, with daily earnings updates.

Contract Type Minimum Investment Duration Estimated Total Return Starter Trial $15 1 day $15.60 New User Test $100 2 days $108.00 BTC short-term plan $1,000 7 days $1,110.00 BTC mid-term plan $5,000 20 days $6,580.00 Dogecoin Enhancement Plan $12,800 30 days $19,366.00 BTC, Dogecoin Premium Plan $23,000 35 days $37,490.00

Disclaimer: The figures above are for illustrative purposes only. Actual returns may vary based on network performance and market volatility. For updated and stable return plans, please visit findmining.com.

Step 3 — Let the System Run and Earn Passive Income

No manual operation is required. The mining system runs in the background, with real-time tracking of earnings and balance. Withdrawals and reinvestments are flexible and easy.

Key Highlights

Free to start, zero entry barrier: $15 cloud mining bonus instantly available after registration.

Now live on Google Play: App passed Google's review for safety, compliance, and privacy.

AI-powered mining: Automatically allocates resources to BTC, DOGE, and XRP based on market conditions.

Global green data center network: 135 facilities powered by solar and hydro energy across 175 countries.

Fully automated & daily payouts: Simple app interface, daily earnings settlement, real-time balance tracking.

Official Statement

“Our mission is to put mining power into every smartphone,” said a Find Mining spokesperson. “Launching on Google Play affirms our commitment to technology, compliance, and user experience. We’re enabling BTC, DOGE, and XRP holders to mine crypto daily with zero cost and zero hassle.”

About Find Mining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, Find Mining is a global leader in green cloud mining. The platform operates 135 green-powered mining facilities and serves users in over 175 countries, with a user base of more than 9.4 million. Its mission is to provide safe, transparent, and low-barrier crypto mining solutions.

Contact

Website: https://findmining.com

Download the official APP

Email: info@findmining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.