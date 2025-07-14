Defense Navigation Outlook Report 2025 | Market to Reach $1,000 Billion by 2034 - AI and Quantum Navigation Poised to Revolutionize Military Navigation Systems

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Navigation Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Platform Type, By Technology, By Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Defense Navigation Market is projected to see significant growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 271.8 billion in 2025, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% leading to USD 1.00 trillion by 2034. This market encompasses advanced navigation technologies, systems, and equipment for military applications across land, air, and sea. Key components include Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers, inertial navigation systems (INS), and tactical navigation systems, all critical for troop and vehicle guidance, aircraft navigation, missile guidance, and overall situational awareness.

The demand for precise and secure navigation capabilities is driven by diverse and challenging military operational environments. In recent developments, the market has seen enhancements in GPS technology, specifically its accuracy and anti-jamming capabilities. GPS is increasingly integrated with INS to provide robust navigation in GPS-denied environments, while alternative, resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions are also under development to mitigate GPS vulnerabilities.

There is a rising demand for compact, low-power navigation systems, especially for soldier-worn devices and unmanned platforms. Secure and encrypted navigation signals to prevent spoofing and jamming have become critical focal points.

Looking forward, ongoing advancements in alternative PNT technologies like celestial, vision-based, and quantum navigation are anticipated. The integration of AI and machine learning for enhanced navigation accuracy will likely proliferate alongside secure and resilient navigation solutions resistant to jamming. Multi-sensor systems providing highly accurate and reliable data fusion will gain prominence.

Advancements in GPS technology with enhanced accuracy and jamming resistance.

Increased integration of GPS with INS for robust navigation capabilities in GPS-denied environments.

Development of alternative PNT solutions to address sole GPS reliance.

Need for compact and efficient systems for soldier-worn and unmanned technologies.

By Platform Type: Airborne, Naval, Land

Airborne, Naval, Land By Technology: Fiber Optic Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, Mechanical, Hemispherical Resonator Gyro, Micromechanical Systems-Based, Other Technologies

Fiber Optic Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, Mechanical, Hemispherical Resonator Gyro, Micromechanical Systems-Based, Other Technologies By Application: Ship, Boat, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle

Ship, Boat, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Defense Navigation market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024-2034

Impact of geopolitical changes on the market

Regional market reports and industry data

Profiles of leading companies with strategy and financial overviews

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 271.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 1000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



