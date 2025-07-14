Combat Management System Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share and Growth Analysis by Component, Sub-System, and Platform

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combat Management System Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Component, By Sub-System, By Platform" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Combat Management System Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to be valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7%.
This sector focuses on the creation and application of systems that enhance coordination and control in military operations across diverse platforms such as naval vessels, aircraft, and ground vehicles. The increasing demand is fueled by the need for superior situational awareness, decision-making, and command and control functionalities. These systems amalgamate data from sensors, communication networks, and weapon systems, offering a cohesive operational viewpoint.
Prominent trends shaping this market include the integration of AI and machine learning, innovation in open architecture systems, and the widespread adoption of network-centric warfare technologies. Efforts are being made to bolster the interoperability and cybersecurity of Combat Management Systems (CMS). A noticeable surge in demand exists for sophisticated CMS in naval and air defense applications.
The market is characterized by varied participants, including defense contractors, technology firms, and system integrators, all contributing to its dynamic growth.
Key insights from the Combat Management System Market include:
- AI and Machine Learning Integration: Enhancing decision-making and automation.
- Open Architecture Systems: Enabling modular and flexible system designs.
- Network-Centric Warfare Technologies: Improving information sharing and coordination.
- Enhanced Interoperability and Cybersecurity: Ensuring secure and seamless communication.
- Naval and Air Defense Applications: Expanding use in critical military domains.
Market Segmentation:
- By Component: Software, Hardware
- By Sub-System: Self Defense Management System, Situational Awareness System, Track Management System, Weapon Management System, Display System, Identification System, Unmanned Vehicle Control System
- By Platform: Principle Surface Combat, Submarine, Amphibious Ships, Fast Attack Craft And Patrol Boats, Other Platforms
- By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America
Key Takeaways:
- Projection of market size and growth, regional insights, and emerging opportunities.
- Impact of geopolitical and economic policies on market dynamics.
- Technological advancements and their implications on market supply chains.
- Profiles of leading industry players and contemporary market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|15.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2034
|30.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- BAE Systems PLC
- Thales Group
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Hanwha Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Rockwell Collins Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
- Naval Group
- Saab AB
- Indra Sistemas
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Cobham plc
- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Cubic Corporation
- ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH
- Terma A/S
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by1jqm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment