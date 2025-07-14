SBA Launches Center for Faith, Eliminates Biden Ban on Disaster Relief for Faith Organizations

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched its Center for Faith to empower faith-based businesses, community organizations, and houses of worship with access to capital, counselling, and government contracting opportunities. As part of its commitment to ending federal discrimination against religious entities, the agency is also eliminating a regulation, previously upheld by the Biden Administration, that banned faith-based organizations from receiving SBA disaster loans.

“The SBA is committed to ending the era of weaponized government that has systematically discriminated against Americans of faith – even denying them access to vital disaster relief in times of tragedy,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “We are thrilled to announce our first-ever Center for Faith at the SBA to improve access to agency resources for the faith community, ensuring that all SBA programs are accessible to eligible Americans regardless of their religious affiliation. We are proud to uphold the principles of religious freedom that our nation was founded on – and look forward to forging lasting relationships that bring new small businesses into the SBA ecosystem.”

During the last Administration, the Biden SBA maintained a regulation that made any entity “principally engaged in teaching, instructing, counseling, or indoctrinating religion” ineligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) - even after the Supreme Court ruled that such discrimination was unconstitutional. Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA has reversed this rule. Effective immediately, faith-related organizations are now eligible for agency disaster relief in the aftermath of tragedy.

Pursuant to Executive Order 14205, the new SBA Center for Faith will be housed within SBA’s Office of Economic Development and will focus on building partnerships with faith-driven organizations to increase awareness and access to capital, business counseling, contracting opportunities, and disaster recovery. For more information, visit sba.gov/faith.

