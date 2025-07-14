Truck Platooning Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Services, Component, Platooning Type, Communication Technology, Autonomous Level

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Platooning Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Services, By Component, By Platooning Type, By Communication Technology, By Autonomous Level" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Truck Platooning Market is valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 28.7% to reach global sales of USD 43.5 billion in 2034







The global truck platooning market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns, and the need for operational efficiency in freight transportation.



Key Insights

Integration of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, adaptive cruise control (ACC), and cooperative adaptive cruise control (CACC) systems are enhancing platooning capabilities.

Platooning reduces aerodynamic drag, leading to fuel savings and lower greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals .

Governments are providing research grants, incentives, and developing infrastructure to support the deployment of platooning technologies .

Platooning can lead to significant fuel savings by reducing air resistance, which is a major operational cost for freight companies .

By allowing a single driver to lead multiple trucks, platooning can help address the shortage of qualified truck drivers .

The initial investment for platooning technology, including sensors and communication systems, is substantial, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises .

Lack of standardized regulations across regions can impede the widespread adoption of platooning systems .

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Truck Platooning market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024-2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Truck Platooning.

Truck Platooning market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025-2034.

Truck Platooning market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Truck Platooning market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Truck Platooning market, Truck Platooning supply chain analysis.

Truck Platooning trade analysis, Truck Platooning market price analysis, Truck Platooning Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Truck Platooning market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 43.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Peloton Technology

Daimler Truck AG

AB Volvo

Paccar Inc (DAF Trucks)

Volkswagen Group (MAN

Scania)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota Tsusho)

Hyundai Motor Company

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Truck Platooning Market Segmentation

By Services

Telematic Based Services

Automatic Crash Notification

Emergency Calling

Navigation And Infotainment

On Road Assistance

Remote Diagnostics

Vehicle Tracking

Other Services

By Component

Forward Looking Camera

System Display With Rear Time Camera

RADAR Base Collision Mitigation

LiDAR

By Platooning Type

Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)

Autonomous Truck Platooning

By Communication Technology

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)

By Autonomous Level

Semi-Autonomous

Full-Autonomous

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

