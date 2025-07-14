Truck Platooning Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Services, Component, Platooning Type, Communication Technology, Autonomous Level

The global Truck Platooning Market, valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7%, reaching USD 43.5 billion by 2034. Adoption is driven by V2V communication, ACC, fuel savings, and emission reductions. Government support and challenges such as high costs and regulations impact growth. Key insights include market segmentation, regional intelligence, and competitive analysis.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Platooning Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Services, By Component, By Platooning Type, By Communication Technology, By Autonomous Level" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Truck Platooning Market is valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 28.7% to reach global sales of USD 43.5 billion in 2034



The global truck platooning market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns, and the need for operational efficiency in freight transportation.

Key Insights

  • Integration of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, adaptive cruise control (ACC), and cooperative adaptive cruise control (CACC) systems are enhancing platooning capabilities.
  • Platooning reduces aerodynamic drag, leading to fuel savings and lower greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals .
  • Governments are providing research grants, incentives, and developing infrastructure to support the deployment of platooning technologies .
  • Platooning can lead to significant fuel savings by reducing air resistance, which is a major operational cost for freight companies .
  • By allowing a single driver to lead multiple trucks, platooning can help address the shortage of qualified truck drivers .
  • The initial investment for platooning technology, including sensors and communication systems, is substantial, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises .
  • Lack of standardized regulations across regions can impede the widespread adoption of platooning systems .

Your Takeaways From this Report

  • Global Truck Platooning market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024-2034
  • Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Truck Platooning.
  • Truck Platooning market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025-2034.
  • Truck Platooning market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.
  • Short and long-term Truck Platooning market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
  • Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Truck Platooning market, Truck Platooning supply chain analysis.
  • Truck Platooning trade analysis, Truck Platooning market price analysis, Truck Platooning Value Chain Analysis.
  • Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.
  • Latest Truck Platooning market news and developments.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value in 20254.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203443.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate28.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Peloton Technology
  • Daimler Truck AG
  • AB Volvo
  • Paccar Inc (DAF Trucks)
  • Volkswagen Group (MAN
  • Scania)
  • Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota Tsusho)
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Wabco Holdings Inc.
  • Knorr-Bremse AG

Truck Platooning Market Segmentation

By Services

  • Telematic Based Services
  • Automatic Crash Notification
  • Emergency Calling
  • Navigation And Infotainment
  • On Road Assistance
  • Remote Diagnostics
  • Vehicle Tracking
  • Other Services

By Component

  • Forward Looking Camera
  • System Display With Rear Time Camera
  • RADAR Base Collision Mitigation
  • LiDAR

By Platooning Type

  • Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)
  • Autonomous Truck Platooning

By Communication Technology

  • Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
  • Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
  • Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)

By Autonomous Level

  • Semi-Autonomous
  • Full-Autonomous

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
  • South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djdxmt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Truck Platooning Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Adaptive Cruise Control
                            
                            
                                Adaptive Cruise Control ACC
                            
                            
                                Autonomous Truck
                            
                            
                                Truck Platooning
                            
                            
                                Vehicle to Everything
                            
                            
                                Vehicle Tracking
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading