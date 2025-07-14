Digital Biomarkers Market Size 2025 Expands with 22.74% CAGR with North America Leading at 59% Global Share

Ottawa, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital biomarkers market size was valued at USD 4.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 32.37 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for wearable devices, biosensors, desktop software, mobile apps, and many more from which industry drives the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the digital biomarkers market share by 59% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By system component, the data collection tools segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By system component, the data integration systems segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By application, the cardiovascular disease segment held the largest share of the digital biomarkers market in 2024.

By application, the respiratory disease segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By clinical practice, the diagnostic digital biomarkers segment led the global market in 2024.

By clinical practice, the monitoring digital biomarkers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end-use, the healthcare companies segment held a dominant presence in the digital biomarkers market in 2024.

By end-use, the payers segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

Market Overview & Potential

Digital biomarkers are objective and measurable physiological and behavioral data collected via digital devices such as wearables, smartphones, and other sensors. They help explain, influence, or predict health outcomes by offering real-time insights into a person's health. Examples include heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels, which are tracked by wearables to evaluate cardiovascular health, sleep quality, and physical activity.

Gait and speech patterns can also be digitally measured to detect or monitor neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease. Digital assessments of cognitive processing speed and memory assist in identifying cognitive decline, such as in Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems track blood sugar levels in real time for diabetes management with technology.

What Are the Key Growth Factors Responsible for The Growth of The Digital Biomarkers Market?

Digital biomarkers are mainly fueled by the widespread use of wearable and smart devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and mobile health apps. Key drivers include data-driven insights, consumer engagement, advancements in healthcare technology like cloud integration and AI, digital therapeutics and diagnostics, improved data analysis, and the rising need for personalized and remote patient monitoring. Cost-effectiveness and patient empowerment also play crucial roles.

These factors increase data availability, which, when combined with AI and machine learning, improve healthcare delivery and decision-making, leading to market growth and expansion. Additionally, factors like the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increased digitalization in healthcare support further adoption and market expansion.

What are the Growing Trends Associated with the digital biomarkers market?

Integration Of AI and Machine Learning

The integration of AI and ML for optimization and to analyze data for wearables and other digital devices for more active and personalized healthcare solutions.



Personalized and Preventive Healthcare

The digital biomarkers play a crucial role in remote patient monitoring, which allows continuous tracking of patient health and also helps in early detection.



Advancements In Wearable Technology

The advancements in wearable technology for enhancing the wider range of physiologic and behavioral data to create a comprehensive digital biomarker solution.



Use In Drug Development and Clinical Trials

To improve efficiency and identify digital endpoints and to stratify the patient population the digital biomarkers are extensively used in clinical trials and drug development.



What is the Growing Challenge in the digital biomarkers market?

The key challenge responsible for the hindrance in the growth of the market is the commercialization and adoption of the market. The high development costs of developing a digital biomarker are a challenge due to limited adoption in the price-sensitive market and are a barrier for commercialization and especially for small companies, which limit the growth of the market. Securing returns on investments and integrating them into healthcare is also another challenge in the market, which limits the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the digital biomarkers market in 2024?

North America dominated the market share by 59% in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the rising adoption of technology in the region, especially in the healthcare sector for analysis and optimization, and for enhancing the experience drives the growth of the market in the region.

The growth is also driven by the growing use of digital technology for the management of chronic diseases, and also to regulate the healthcare problems associated with the treatment, and also track the patient health record, which increases the adoption of the market and also supports the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

In the U.S., digital biomarkers are increasingly used in clinical trials, remote patient monitoring, and chronic disease management. Integration with wearables and mobile apps enables real-time health tracking. Healthcare providers and researchers are adopting them for early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and continuous assessment of neurological, cardiovascular, and metabolic conditions.

In Canada, digital biomarkers are increasingly employed in academic and clinical settings to integrate wearable-sensor data into population health studies, monitoring physical activity, sleep, and cardiovascular metrics. Universities like Alberta use smartwatches to track ALS remotely, enabling real-time, decentralized disease monitoring and personalized interventions.

What made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the digital biomarkers market in 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising adoption of wearables due to growing awareness about the diseases and health concerns associated, which demands for real-time tracking system, which increases the demand for the market in the region and fuels the growth.

The young awareness and healthcare expenditure due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases also contribute to the growth of the market due to increasing adoption. The rapid advancements in technology and demand for more innovative and enhanced remote monitoring are the factors that drive the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

In China, digital biomarkers are increasingly leveraged in government-supported telehealth programs, AI-driven diagnostics, and wearable medical devices. Hospitals, tech firms (e.g., Huawei, Xiaomi), and startups integrate sensors for continuous monitoring of vital signs, chronic diseases, and cancer recovery. These tools empower remote care, early detection, and personalized disease management.

In India, digital biomarkers are widely used in decentralized clinical trials and remote monitoring via wearables, enabling continuous physiological tracking outside clinics. Notably, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) like FreeStyle Libre empower real-time diabetes management, reducing HbA1c and guiding personalized therapy

Segmental Insights

By system component

How Did Data Collection Tools Segment Dominate the Digital Biomarkers Market In 2024?

The data collection tools segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. Data collection tools form the backbone of the market by enabling the continuous and accurate gathering of physiological and behavioral data from individuals. These tools include wearable devices, mobile applications, smart sensors, and remote monitoring systems that capture vital signs, movement patterns, sleep quality, and more. By providing real-time, high-frequency data, they support early disease detection, personalized treatment adjustments, and proactive health management. Their integration into clinical workflows empowers researchers and healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions and enhance patient engagement.

The data integration systems segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the digital biomarkers market over the forecast period. Data integration systems are essential for the effective use of digital biomarkers, as they consolidate and harmonize data from diverse sources such as wearables, mobile apps, electronic health records, and laboratory results.

These systems ensure that complex, large-scale data is accurately processed, analyzed, and transformed into actionable insights for clinicians and researchers. By enabling a comprehensive view of patient health, data integration systems support personalized treatment plans, improve clinical decision-making, and facilitate seamless collaboration across different healthcare stakeholders, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

By application

Which Application Segment Dominated the Digital Biomarkers Market In 2024?

The cardiovascular disease segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which creates a strong demand for innovative diagnostic and monitoring tools.

Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and advancements in digital health technologies in smart wearables, mobile applications, and sensors that track vital signs and activity metrics drive the demand for the market. The rising heart conditions demand personalized and preventive healthcare for monitoring and management of cardiovascular diseases through active plans and disease management drives the growth of the market.

The respiratory disease segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the digital biomarkers market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and illness post covid which demands effective and advanced monitoring, increasing the demand for the market.

The demand for effective monitoring and management due to rising pollution also increases the prevalence of respiratory diseases, which increases demand for advanced digital health technologies for remote and continuous monitoring and tracking of data for early detection and personalized treatment, fueling the growth of the market.

By clinical practice

How Did Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers Segment Dominate the Digital Biomarkers Market In 2024?

The diagnostic digital biomarkers segment led the global market in 2024. Diagnostic digital biomarkers play a crucial role in transforming healthcare by enabling early and accurate detection of diseases through digital tools. These biomarkers, collected via wearable devices, smartphone apps, or sensors, provide continuous, real-time physiological and behavioral data. Their ability to detect changes before clinical symptoms appear supports preventive care and personalized treatment approaches. Additionally, they improve patient monitoring, reduce reliance on invasive tests, and aid clinicians in making data-driven diagnostic decisions, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

The monitoring digital biomarkers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Monitoring digital biomarkers is revolutionizing the way chronic and acute conditions are managed by enabling continuous, real-time tracking of a patient’s health status outside clinical settings.

Collected through smart wearables, mobile apps, and connected devices, these biomarkers provide valuable insights into disease progression and treatment response. By allowing clinicians to detect deviations from normal patterns early, they support timely intervention, enhance patient adherence, and promote personalized care plans, ultimately improving long-term health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

By end-use

Which End Use Segment Dominated the Digital Biomarkers Market in 2024?

The healthcare companies segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Healthcare companies are increasingly adopting digital biomarkers to enhance patient care, accelerate drug development, and improve clinical outcomes. By leveraging data from wearables, sensors, and mobile apps, these companies can gather real-time insights into patients' physiological and behavioral health.

This helps in early disease detection, monitoring treatment responses, and personalizing therapies. Additionally, integrating digital biomarkers supports remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management, enabling healthcare providers to offer more efficient, data-driven, and patient-centered care while reducing operational costs.

The payers segment is projected to expand rapidly in the digital biomarkers market in the coming years. Payers, including insurance companies and government health programs, are adopting digital biomarkers to improve risk assessment, optimize resource allocation, and control healthcare costs.

By utilizing continuous, real-time health data from wearables and connected devices, payers can more accurately evaluate patient health trends and predict potential complications, increasing the demand. This proactive approach enables early intervention, reduces hospital admissions, and supports value-based care models. Furthermore, digital biomarkers help payers design personalized wellness programs, incentivize healthy behaviors, and enhance overall population health outcomes effectively.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, electronRx, a prominent digital medicine and biomarker firm advancing healthcare via pulmonary innovation, announced the launch of purpleDx, a cardiopulmonary assessment app conforming to medical device standards, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. This technology allows chronic respiratory disease (CRD) patients to detect and track digital lung function biomarkers at home, while offering clinicians real-time data to tailor treatments and enhance patient outcomes.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Contributions & Offerings in Digital Biomarkers Roche Holding AG Develops digital health tools like remote patient monitoring and wearable-integrated platforms for disease tracking. Bio-Rad Laboratories Offers digital PCR and genomics tools supporting biomarker discovery and validation in clinical diagnostics. AliveCor Specializes in ECG monitoring via Kardia devices; provides AI-powered heart health biomarkers via mobile platforms. Biogen Collaborates with tech firms to develop digital biomarkers for neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and MS. IXICO Provides digital imaging biomarkers and analytics for neurodegenerative disease trials using AI and MRI data. Koneksa Develops wearable-integrated platforms to collect real-world data and validate digital biomarkers for pharma trials. Thermo Fisher Scientific Supplies high-throughput genomic and proteomic tools aiding digital biomarker research and validation. Agilent Technologies Offers precision measurement and data platforms for biomarker analysis in diagnostics and life sciences. Epigenomics AG Focuses on blood-based epigenetic biomarkers, especially for early cancer detection using digital quantification. Fitbit Inc Tracks physiological metrics (e.g., heart rate, sleep) used to identify digital biomarkers for chronic conditions.

Top Key players in Digital Biomarkers Market

Segments Covered in the Report

By System Component

Data Collection Tools

Mobile Apps

Wearable

Digital Platforms

Biosensors

Desktop-Based Software

Data Integration Systems



By Application

Sleep & Movement Disease

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Disease

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Psychiatric Disorder

Others

By Clinical Practice

Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers

Monitoring Digital Biomarkers

Predictive And Prognostic Digital Biomarkers

Others (Safety, Pharmacodynamics/ Response, Susceptibility)

By End-use

Healthcare Companies

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Others (Patients, caregivers)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





