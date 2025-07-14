GoGoGrandparent Accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGoGrandparent , the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently, today announced it has been accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP accelerator program, an 8-week program designed to elevate promising early-stage AgeTech startups.

Baby Boomers are now beginning to reach the age of becoming grandparents. According to the National Council on Aging: “With people in the U.S. aging better and living longer, older adults are one of the fastest-growing groups in the country. In fact, by 2030, all Baby Boomers will be age 65+ and by 2040 roughly 78.3 million Americans will fall within that age group.”

GoGo’s mission is to help this growing population of seniors live independently in their homes longer. With GoGo, there is no need for a smartphone or app. Seniors can use a landline to call and select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more. GoGo screens drivers ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are accessible, and drivers are willing to assist riders as needed (for instance, with walkers or wheelchairs). In addition to transportation, GoGoGrandparent also provides delivery, care and home services.

“We are thrilled to be selected to the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP Accelerator Program and join a great cohort of companies dedicated to helping seniors improve the quality of their life and live independently as they age,” said Justin Boogaard, GoGoGrandparent CEO and Founder. “GoGo is making a meaningful impact on hundreds of thousands of seniors all over the country, and we are excited to grow our services with the mentorship of the AgeTech Collaborative.”

About GoGoGrandparent

GoGoGrandparent provides the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently. Clients select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more via a simple phone call, no smartphone or app required. GoGo works with partners including Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, TaskRabbit, Walmart, Amazon, and Care.com, vetting drivers, vehicles and companions to make sure they can accommodate the needs of seniors. Built in 2016 and inspired by the CEO’s grandmother, GoGo is relied upon by hundreds of thousands of people and available in all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia. Learn more at gogograndparent.com .

