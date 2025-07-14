Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling (MRO) Services Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Predictive Maintenance Takes Center Stage, Performance-Based Logistics Gains Traction

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type, By Service Type, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Market is valued at USD 75.1 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.7% to reach global sales of USD 124 billion in 2034







The Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market encompasses the services required to ensure the operational readiness and extend the lifespan of military equipment and platforms. This includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft, naval vessels, land vehicles, weapons systems, and electronic equipment. These services can be performed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), specialized third-party providers, and in-house military maintenance depots. The market is driven by the need to sustain aging military fleets, ensure mission readiness, and control the lifecycle costs of defense assets.



In 2024, the Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market saw steady demand, influenced by the age of existing military equipment and the increasing complexity of modern defense systems. Key trends included a greater emphasis on predictive maintenance using data analytics and sensor technologies to anticipate failures and optimize maintenance schedules. There was also a growing focus on performance-based logistics (PBL) contracts, where service providers are incentivized based on the operational availability of equipment. The market also saw increasing use of digital technologies for maintenance management, including digital work instructions and augmented reality tools for technicians.



Furthermore, sustainability considerations and the need to extend the life of existing platforms drove demand for overhaul and upgrade services. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market is expected to maintain a stable growth trajectory, driven by the continued need to support and modernize existing military assets. We anticipate further adoption of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance and diagnostics. Performance-based logistics will likely become even more prevalent.



The use of digital twins and virtual reality for training and maintenance planning may also expand. Furthermore, the market may see increased collaboration between military organizations and private sector service providers to optimize efficiency and reduce costs. The focus on extending the service life of existing equipment as an alternative to costly new procurements will likely remain a significant driver.



Key Insights

Increasing adoption of predictive maintenance technologies, leveraging data analytics and sensor data to anticipate equipment failures and optimize maintenance schedules.

Growing prevalence of Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) contracts that incentivize service providers based on the operational availability and performance of military equipment.

Greater use of digital technologies for maintenance management, including digital work instructions, mobile applications for technicians, and augmented reality tools for diagnostics and repair.

A continued focus on extending the service life of existing military platforms through comprehensive overhaul and upgrade programs as an alternative to new procurement.

Increasing emphasis on supply chain optimization for spare parts and components to reduce downtime and improve the efficiency of maintenance and repair operations.

The need to sustain and maintain aging fleets of military equipment and platforms to ensure operational readiness.

The increasing complexity of modern defense systems, requiring specialized expertise and tools for maintenance and repair.

The drive to control the lifecycle costs of defense assets by extending their service life through effective maintenance and overhaul programs.

The focus on maximizing the availability and reliability of military equipment to meet mission requirements.

Ensuring the availability of specialized skills and qualified personnel to maintain and repair complex defense equipment can be a significant challenge.

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Air based Defense Equipment MRO Services

Water based Defense Equipment MRO Services

Land based Defense Equipment MRO Services

By Service Type

Annual Maintenance Contract

Individual Works

Others

By End User

Commercial Aviation

Business And General Aviation

Military Aviation

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

