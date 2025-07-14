It’s A “Big Dill”: Saladworks Launches New Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad and Other Pickle Ranch Menu Items For a Limited Time Only

St. Petersburg, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladworks, a better-for-you restaurant brand known for its customizable menus and fresh, high-quality ingredients, has added a new Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad, among several other pickle-flavored ranch menu items, now through September. This limited-time offer was developed in partnership with MISS VICKIES® SPICY DILL PICKLE flavored chips, which make the perfect pairing for the new pickle menu items. The new pickle ranch lineup delivers a bold, tangy twist with hints of savory pickle flavor, just in time for National Pickle Month this July.

“Saladworks has always led the way when it comes to flavor and variety—and now we’re taking it up a notch with the pickle trend everyone’s talking about,” says Alisa Kahn, Senior Director of Marketing at Saladworks. “This bold, briny lineup brings a tangy twist to our fresh, made-your-way experience. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time guest, our new Pickle Ranch creations are bold, shareable, and destined to become instant favorites.”

NEW Pickle Ranch Menu Creations:

Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad: Flavorful crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, egg, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing all served on a base of romaine, iceberg, and radiatore pasta, and topped with Miss Vickie’s® Spicy Dill Pickle flavored chips to deliver a delicious crunch

Pickle Ranch Chicken Melt : Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing.

: Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing. Pickle Wrap : Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing.

: Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing. Pickle Pico and Pickle Ranch: The perfect topping and dressing for your salad, melt, and wrap. Both are made fresh, in-house.

“At the heart of every great flavor is a little surprise—and that's exactly what our new pickle ranch delivers,” says Kahn. “We’re excited to bring this exciting twist to our fans who are always hungry for something new.”

The pickle ranch and accompanying new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.saladworks.com.

About Saladworks

Founded in 1986, Saladworks, known for its create-your-own salad concept, boasts over 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. Awarded one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2025, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. Saladworks is a proud member of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit Saladworks.com. Follow Saladworks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious, and flavorful meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks’ portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Southwestern-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Z! Eats, formerly known as Zoup!, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit https://woworksusa.com/.

