GQG Launches its First ETF, GQGU

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GQG Partners (GQG) today announced the launch of its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the GQG US Equity ETF (NYSE: GQGU), expanding access of GQG’s investment philosophy to ETF investors. The actively managed ETF seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation and downside risk management through a portfolio of high-quality US equities. GQGU is competitively priced with an expense ratio of 0.49%, which is lower than the average expense ratio of 0.75% for GQGU’s respective Morningstar Category, US Fund Large Blend.1

“We believe that pursuing index-beating returns in the US market will require a focus on identifying high-quality companies that demonstrate financial strength, exhibit competitive advantages, and show the potential to deliver continued earnings growth in diverse market conditions,” said Rajiv Jain, Chief Investment Officer at GQG. “With GQGU, we are excited to offer our adaptable and forward-looking approach in this asset class to a new group of investors.”

GQGU leverages GQG’s US equity strategy, which has been available to investors since 2018. The ETF is managed by GQG’s portfolio management team, led by Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain with nearly 30 years of investment experience, and supported by Portfolio Managers Brian Kersmanc and Sudarshan Murthy, CFA, and Deputy Portfolio Manager Sid Jain.

“The launch of our first ETF marks an important new chapter in our business and demonstrates our commitment to adapting our lineup of portfolio solutions to meet investors’ evolving preferences,” said Steve Ford, Global Head of Distribution at GQG. “GQGU combines our established, fundamental approach to US equities with the flexibility and tax efficiency of the ETF structure.”

ABOUT GQG PARTNERS

GQG Partners, LLC (GQG) is an investment boutique that manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors, and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices around the world, GQG is committed to delivering long-only equity strategies with the goal of compounding capital for its clients. With a focus on client alignment, adaptability, and diverse perspectives, GQG strives to stay attuned to clients’ needs and continuously seeks out new insights to inform decision-making. GQG manages US$172.4 billion in client assets as of 30 June 2025.2

###

Source: Morningstar. The peer average for US Fund Large Blend category is 0.75% as of 30 June 2025. US Fund Large Blend peer group Large-blend portfolios are fairly representative of the overall US stock market in size, growth rates, and price. Stocks in the top 70% of the capitalization of the US equity market are defined as large cap. The blend style is assigned to portfolios where neither growth nor value characteristics predominate. These portfolios tend to invest across the spectrum of US industries, and owing to their broad exposure, the portfolios' returns are often similar to those of the S&P 500 Index. AUM represents both discretionary and non-discretionary assets and is rounded to the nearest US$100 million. AUM has not been audited and in certain instances reflects the most recently available estimate.

The information provided in this media release does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this media release nor in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is a recommendation, offer or solicitation to sell or buy any security or purchase shares in any fund or establish any separately managed account.

You should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund, which can be obtained by dialing +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqg.com/documents. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Fund’s Statement of Additional Information can also be obtained by dialing +1 (866) 362 8333 or visiting gqg.com/documents.

Understanding Investment Risk

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objective. Investments in the United States may result in the Fund being more susceptible to economic, political, regulatory, or other events or conditions affecting issuers within the United States. They may be subject to greater price volatility and risk of loss than a fund holding more geographically diverse investments. International investments may also be susceptible to the same events or conditions as well as unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, or differences in generally accepted accounting principles in other nations. The Fund is non-diversified. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small- and mid-size companies may be more volatile and less liquid than those of large companies. The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) whose share values can vary widely due to limited trading experience and company information. Investing in IPOs carries higher risks and costs compared to established companies, along with market and liquidity risks. The Fund may trade frequently, increasing transaction costs and taxes due to short-term gains. Its performance depends on the Adviser’s investment decisions, which may not always be accurate, potentially leading to underperformance compared to similar funds.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV) and shares are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Premium/Discount is the percent difference between the Market price and the NAV price. Market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn’t available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (“NBBO”) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The GQG US Equity ETF is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of the S&P 500.

SEI Investment Distribution Co. (SIDCO) is the distributor for the GQG US Equity ETF. SIDCO is not affiliated with GQG Partners. Check the background of SIDCO on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document may be distributed by GQG Partners LLC and its affiliates (collectively “GQG”).

The information provided in this document does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this document or in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is it a recommendation, offer or solicitation to (i) sell or buy any security, (ii) purchase shares in any investment fund that GQG may sponsor, offer or manage, (iii) establish any separately managed account, or (iv) implement any investment advice. It should not be assumed that any investments made or recommended by GQG in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any securities discussed herein. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice, including tax advice, and obtain information regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency requirements for any investment according to the law of your home country, place of residence or current abode.

This document reflects the views of GQG as at a particular time. GQG’s views may change without notice. Any forward-looking statements or forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary.

GQG provides this information for informational purposes only. GQG has gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information provided, is accurate, reliable, or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to change. Information on holdings, allocations, and other characteristics is for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of current or future investments or allocations.

The information contained in this document is unaudited. It is published for the assistance of recipients but is not to be relied upon as authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own judgment. GQG is not required to update the information contained in these materials, unless otherwise required by applicable law.

GQG is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please see GQG’s Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request, for more information.

Any account or fund advised by GQG involves significant risks and is appropriate only for those persons who can bear the economic risk of the complete loss of their investment. There is no assurance that any account or fund will achieve its investment objective.

Accounts and funds are subject to price volatility and the value of a portfolio will change as the prices of investments go up or down. Before investing in a strategy, you should consider the risks of the strategy as well as whether the strategy is appropriate based upon your investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Performance may vary substantially from year to year or even from month to month. The value of investments can go down as well as up. Future performance may be lower or higher than the performance presented and may include the possibility of loss of principal. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of securities listed herein.

GQG Partners LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GQG Partners Inc., a Delaware corporation that is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GQG). GQG Partners LLC and its affiliates provide certain services to each other.

© 2025 GQG Partners LLC. All rights reserved.