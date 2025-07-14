Saudia Group Ranks First Globally in On-Time Performance for June 2025

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to operational excellence, playing a vital role in advancing the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy. According to the June 2025 report by Cirium, a leading global aviation analytics provider, Saudia ranked first worldwide in both departure and arrival on-time performance. The airline operated over 16,700 flights during the month, achieving a 91.33% on-time arrival rate and a 90.69% on-time departure rate.

flyadeal, Saudia Group’s low-cost carrier, also ranked first in the Middle East and Africa for on-time arrival performance, achieving a rate of 91.77% across more than 5,900 flights.

This marks the second time in 2025 that Saudia has led global rankings in both arrival and departure on-time performance, with a previous achievement recorded in March. The accomplishment reflects Saudia and flyadeal’s unwavering focus in operational efficiency and excellence, achieved during the high-demand period of Hajj, summer travel, and Eid Al-Adha holidays.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated, “Achieving exceptional on-time performance and maintaining operational excellence requires seamless coordination across all sectors and subsidiaries of the Group. This accomplishment underscores our direct contribution to the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, particularly in enhancing the overall guest travel experience.”

Saudia’s continued success is driven by the skill and professionalism of its national workforce, who manage flight operations with a strong commitment to time efficiency as a key pillar of the guest experience. Saudia also leverages cutting-edge digital systems powered by artificial intelligence to optimize flight planning, supported by predictive alerts and analytics that enable rapid response to operational challenges.

As part of Saudia Group’s ambitious plan to expand its fleet in the coming years, 188 new aircraft will be added to its current fleet of 187. The airline’s Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC) at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is fully equipped to manage this significant growth. As the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East, the IOCC plays a central role in coordinating flight operations across all Saudia Group entities, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and seamless integration at scale.

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

