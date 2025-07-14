Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Research Report

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type, By Technology, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market is valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 10.2% to reach global sales of USD 55.5 billion in 2034







The AI and robotics in aerospace and defense market involves the application of AI technologies and robotic systems to enhance military operations, improve defense capabilities, and automate aerospace manufacturing. This includes using machine learning for autonomous navigation, computer vision for target recognition, and robotics for unmanned systems. AI helps to improve situational awareness, reduce human error, and enhance operational efficiency.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for autonomous systems, the need for improved defense capabilities, and the growing adoption of AI and robotics in military operations. AI-powered autonomous systems can perform complex missions without human intervention. Robotics can automate manufacturing processes and improve production efficiency. Computer vision can enhance target recognition and surveillance capabilities. The adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles is further fueling this market.



Challenges include addressing ethical concerns related to autonomous weapons systems, ensuring the security and reliability of AI-powered systems, and integrating AI and robotics into existing defense infrastructure. However, the potential benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and reduced human risk, are driving significant investments. The market's future trajectory depends on the development of ethical and reliable AI and robotics solutions for aerospace and defense applications.



Key Insights Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market

Increased use of AI for autonomous navigation and target recognition.

Growth of robotic systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles.

Adoption of AI for predictive maintenance and logistics optimization.

Development of AI-driven simulation and training systems.

Use of AI for cybersecurity and threat detection in aerospace and defense.

Increasing demand for autonomous systems and improved defense capabilities.

Need for reduced human risk and improved operational efficiency.

Growing adoption of AI and robotics in military operations.

Potential for AI to enhance situational awareness and decision-making.

Advancements in AI algorithms and robotics technologies.

Addressing ethical concerns related to autonomous weapons systems.

Ensuring the security and reliability of AI-powered systems.

Integration of AI and robotics into existing defense infrastructure.

Skilled workforce requirements for AI and robotics development and deployment.

Maintaining transparency and accountability in AI-driven military operations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 23.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 55.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Intel Corporation

Airbus SE

IBM Corporation

ThyssenKrupp

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Rolls-Royce

Leidos

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

T-Systems International GmbH

Safran

Indra Sistemas SA

QinetiQ

SITA

Spark Cognition

GE Aviation

Iris Automation Inc

Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Segmentation

By Type

Software

Services

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) Or Virtual Agents

Other Technologies

By Application

Commercial Aviation

Space

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

