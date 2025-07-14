Austria Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2025-2030: Coverage of 19 Existing and 2 Upcoming Data Center Facilities Across 8+ Cities in Austria

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Austrian data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.18% from 2024 to 2030.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Austria's Federal government has introduced an Artificial Intelligence Strategy aiming to enhance the adoption of artificial intelligence for public benefit, to promote the ethical usage of artificial intelligence in the country, and to strengthen the country's position as one of the global innovation hubs.

Austria consists of abundant renewable sources, which support the data center companies to minimize their greenhouse gas emissions, lower environmental impact, and reduce operational costs. The renewable sources have contributed to producing over 88% of the country's overall electricity in 2024.

The Eurocloud association, supported by the Austrian government, has introduced the O-Cloud Initiative, which helps local businesses and individuals to securely utilize cloud services for managing their data securely on cloud platforms. The cloud providers can achieve the O-Cloud quality seal by meeting security standards and following GDPR rules.

The government launched the Digi Scheck program, which helps individuals by providing over $570 in public funding to learn each course to help them improve their digital skills.

Austria's Cybersecurity Strategy aims to build secure digital systems in the country to provide secure and reliable digital services. The country's government has also launched an online platform that helps people learn how to stay safe online and understand cyber threats better.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Austria colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Austria by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Austria data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Austria data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Austria

Facilities Covered (Existing): 19

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2

Coverage: 8+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Austria

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Austrian data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

AUSTRIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global hyperscale companies are expected to expand their operations in the country in the coming years. For instance, in July 2025, Microsoft announced the launch of its Azure cloud region in the country with three availability zones and will be 100% powered by renewable energy. The company also announced that the processing work will start in the cloud region from August 2025. The Austria data center market has the presence of several global hyperscale companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

The Austria data center market consists of several construction contractors that provide their construction, engineering, and installation services for the construction of data centers in the country. Some of the prominent construction contractors in the country include blu-3, Ardmac, Ethos Engineering, Hanley Pepper Consulting Engineers, ICT Facilities, Linesight, ISG, and ZAUNERGROUP.

The major colocation data center investors in the Austria data center market include AtlasEdge, A1 Telekom Austria Group, Digital Realty, NTT DATA, GRZ IT Center GmbH, Magenta Telekom, STACKIT, Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH & Co KG, and others.

The Austria data center market has the presence of several support infrastructure providers. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Austria data center market include ABB, Alfa Laval, Baudouin, Carrier, Caterpillar, COOLtec Systems GmbH, Cummins, Danfoss, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GE Vernova, Genesal Energy, Honeywell, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Riello Elettronica Group, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Toshiba Corporation, Trane, Vertiv, and others.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Vienna Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Vienna Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Ardmac

blu-3

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige GmbH

Ethos Engineering

Hanley Pepper Consulting Engineers

ICT Facilities

ISG

Linesight

RKD

ZAUNERGROUP

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

COOLtec Systems

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Danfoss

DEIF

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EPS Electric Power Systems

GE Vernova

Genesal Energy

Guntner

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell

INNIO Group

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Teksan

Toshiba Corporation

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

A1 Telekom Austria Group

AtlasEdge

Digital Realty

GRZ IT Center GmbH

Magenta Telekom

NTT DATA

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH & Co KG

STACKIT

New Entrants

Microsoft

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Austria





Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Austria

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 19+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.7. List of Upcoming Projects



2. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Austrian Market

2.1. Impact of the On-Going Tariff War

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Austria

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Austria

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Austria

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Trends

4.2. Market Enablers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost

5.6. Tier Standards Investment

5.6.1. Tier I & II

5.6.2. Tier III

5.6.3. Tier IV



6. Key Market Participants

6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

6.2. Construction Contractors

6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

6.4. Data Center Investors

6.5. New Entrants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibf3be

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment