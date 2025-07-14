The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Awards $450,000 to Support Early-Career Investigators Through the 2025 Fellowship Grant

CHICAGO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is proud to announce the three recipients of the 2025 FSR Early Career Fellowship Grant: William Lippitt, PhD, (University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus), Juan Carlos Quijano-Campos, RN, BSc (Hon), MSc (Hon) (King’s College London), and Paul Ettel, MD, (Medical University of Vienna). Each awardee will receive $150,000 in funding to advance their sarcoidosis-focused research and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Now in its seventh year, the FSR Early Career Fellowship Grant is designed to support early-career investigators by providing critical resources to further their expertise and innovation in sarcoidosis research. With over $8 million awarded to date, this program reflects FSR’s strong commitment to fostering the next generation of sarcoidosis experts and accelerating breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and care.

Dr. William Lippitt is soon to be an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Informatics and the Center for Innovative Design and Analysis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. His research focuses on improving the use of CT imaging in pulmonary sarcoidosis by developing reliable analytic tools tailored for use across diverse populations and institutions. “I want to create tools that can help address technical and practical obstacles to reliable and reproducible imaging-based research in pulmonary sarcoidosis, and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is empowering me to build them. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity,” said Dr. Lippitt.

Mr. Juan Carlos Quijano-Campos, a UK-based Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Doctoral Candidate and Research Fellow, is focused on improving health-related quality of life for people living with cardiac sarcoidosis. He is currently leading the development and validation of CARD-SARC, the first patient-reported outcome measure (PROM) designed specifically for cardiac sarcoidosis. “This award recognizes the collaboration between patients, clinicians, and researchers to improve sarcoidosis care. It is a meaningful step forward in highlighting quality of life and patient-centered tools as priorities in both clinical practice and research,” said Mr. Quijano-Campos.

Dr. Paul Ettel is pursuing his PhD at the Medical University of Vienna, where his work investigates how neutrophils and metabolic pathways—particularly arginine metabolism—contribute to granuloma formation in sarcoidosis. “The fellowship will empower me to further explore the role of cellular metabolism in driving disease progression in sarcoidosis, with the aim of identifying novel metabolic targets for therapeutic intervention,” said Dr. Ettel.





“FSR is thrilled to support this exciting and diverse research from Dr. Lippitt, Mr. Quijano-Campos, and Dr. Ettel,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR. “These extraordinary projects not only represent the future of sarcoidosis research but also bring us closer to a world where sarcoidosis can be more easily diagnosed, better treated, and ultimately cured.”

The FSR Early Career Fellowship Grant is a cornerstone of FSR’s mission to fund breakthrough research, accelerate treatment advances, and ultimately find a cure for sarcoidosis. Through these investments in early-career investigators, FSR is building a strong foundation for continued discovery and patient-centered care.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for patients through research, education, and support. Since its founding in 2000, FSR has fostered over $8 million in sarcoidosis-specific research. Learn more at stopsarcoidosis.org.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—clusters of immune cells—in one or more organs. The disease is complex, difficult to diagnose, and often presents with a wide range of symptoms. There is no known cure.

