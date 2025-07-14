VNBTC Launches AI-Powered Bitcoin Mining: Bitcoin Cloud Mining Profits Open to All

London, UK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market surged, with top cryptocurrencies recording significant price surges and Bitcoin hitting a new ATH at $119K. As the market starts to cool, investors are seeking the next stable crypto investment option for consistent crypto profits. Offering a lower participation threshold in the crypto space, VNBTC is fast gaining popularity.









VNBTC, having launched AI-powered Bitcoin mining, provides the most lucrative Bitcoin investment opportunity. By allowing users to rent computational power, the platform makes it possible to earn Bitcoin mining rewards through cloud mining contracts. As of July, the platform serves over 21 million investors earning Bitcoin profits daily.

Crypto Investment Gains Traction: Prime Time to Accumulate

The mainstream financial markets continue to be more receptive to crypto-related investment opportunities. By July 12, Bitcoin spot ETF volume had increased beyond $6.3 billion, indicating increased investor interest in Bitcoin investments. Alongside the increasing Bitcoin accumulation by institutional investors, this might indicate that now is the best time to stack up on Bitcoin. According to the Binance founder CZ, despite the new ATH, Bitcoin is still in a dip. This means those who accumulate now could be setting themselves up for insane returns.

“The current Bitcoin price surge suggests an increasing interest in the cryptocurrency. VNBTC is committed to providing an easier way for ordinary individuals to accumulate Bitcoin,” said James C., VNBTC Marketing Specialist.

VNBTC: High Returns, Zero Hassle

VNBTC has been operating legally since 2020, providing cloud mining services to investors for top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. With AI optimization, VNBTC can efficiently control computational power allocation, saving on energy consumption. As such, the company has reported increased profit margin throughout its 200+ mining farms located worldwide.

As a cloud mining platform, VNBTC eliminates investors’ need for equipment, operational, and maintenance costs experienced in traditional crypto mining. Being completely hands-off, all types of investors can join and start earning passive income.

What Makes VNBTC the Perfect Choice for Bitcoin Mining Income

No equipment and no technical expertise needed: with VNBTC cloud mining services, investor active participation only involves signing up, purchasing a suitable cloud mining contract, and crypto profits withdrawal. VNBTC manages all mining and maintenance activities.

Stable Passive Income: VNBTC offers daily crypto profits that can be withdrawn or reinvested to earn more crypto profits. Over a long investment period, an investor can accumulate a substantial amount of Bitcoins, Dogecoin, or Litecoin.

Through green mining VNBTC supports global sustainability and ensures minimal contribution to the global carbon footprint. VNBTC uses renewable energy sources like solar and wind, allowing investors earn passive income through an investment that supports environmental protection.

Referral & Bounty Program: Investors get access to additional passive income streams without necessarily having to invest in the cloud mining contracts.

Tip: Join today and receive a $79 credit bonus, start earning from a free Dogecoin cloud mining contract.

Start Earning Crypto Profits in 4 Steps:

Visit the VNBTC website and register by providing a valid email address Select a cloud mining contract (Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Solana) that offers your target daily profits Receive daily crypto profits automatically. Monitor crypto earnings and withdraw or reinvest

Final Thoughts

As the crypto market expands and more investors hop in, VNBTC offers an easier way to get started with crypto investment. With as little as $100, an ordinary investor can start earning a consistent daily passive income paid in a cryptocurrency of choice.

Individuals seeking consistent crypto income without worrying about the highly volatile crypto market can get started now through VNBTC.

Media Contact:

James Carter

Marketing Specialist, VNBTC

James.Carter@vnbtc.com









Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.







James Carter

Marketing Specialist

James.Carter@vnbtc.com





