Is this the summer of the kitchen renovation?

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Could the heart of your home benefit from a facelift this summer? Your timing could be spot-on, as 2025 is shaping up to be “the summer of the kitchen renovation,” according to the experts at Revive, a leading presale home renovation company. And they have the numbers that explain why.

According to new data from the 2025 Revive Renovation Report, kitchens are the most common and profitable room to renovate before listing a home. What is the average ROI on a Revive kitchen project? A compelling 121% that generated over $164,000 in added value for sellers.*

“Kitchens sell homes,” says Kanika Aggarwal, a 20-year industry veteran, a seasoned architect, interior designer, project management leader, and Head of Production at Revive.

“We hear that all the time from real estate agents, and it’s true,” she added. “The kitchen is often the centerpiece of the listing, and it’s where buyers imagine their lives unfolding. A dated or dysfunctional kitchen is an immediate dealbreaker, but a fresh, inviting one? That’s where the magic happens.”

Helping homeowners across the country unlock their equity, Revive has completed hundreds of kitchen projects nationwide, and the impact is clear. Among completed Revive renovations, kitchens are included in nearly 70% of projects and have helped increase the average home sale price by 28%.

Smarter kitchens, smarter choices

While classic kitchen updates, like new cabinetry, flooring, and lighting, still top the list, Revive is seeing an uptick in smart appliance requests.

More importantly, real estate agents are now helping potential sellers use artificial intelligence to make more informed decisions about what to update.

That's thanks to Revive AI, the company's game-changing technology that analyzes listing photos using computer vision to determine a property's current value, renovation needs, and After Renovation Value. This powerful AI tool, free for real estate agents and available online to consumers, helps homeowners pinpoint which home improvements will deliver the highest return, down to the cabinets, counters, and finishes.

“Our AI is trained on real-world listing photos and renovation outcomes from more than 1,200 projects,” says Mansoor Bahramand, Chief Technology Officer at Revive. “It’s not just theoretical. We’re using this data to show exactly how a renovated kitchen — in a specific neighborhood, at a certain price point — can influence days on market, buyer demand, and net profit.”

A generational shift in kitchen expectations

According to industry research , nearly 80% of millennial homebuyers — today’s largest home buying group — prefer move-in ready homes. That includes updated kitchens that reflect modern design, functionality, and lifestyle expectations. National surveys confirm that Americans now spend over 1,000 hours a year in their kitchens, using the space for cooking, working, gathering, and entertaining.

“It’s no longer just about granite or quartz,” says Aggarwal. “It’s about how the kitchen feels. Does it flow? Is it well-lit? Does it create a sense of home and possibility? That’s what today’s buyers are looking for, and it’s what we help deliver.”

From lifeline to launchpad

For some sellers, a kitchen renovation is more than just an upgrade: it's a financial lifeline. Revive has worked with homeowners facing foreclosure who were unable to stay afloat, helping them turn a profit by renovating before selling. Others used their gains to fund retirement, invest in a new property, or support family goals.

“Our mission is to help people make the most of their biggest asset,” said Michael Alladawi, CEO and Founder of Revive Real Estate. “The kitchen is often where that journey begins.”

Download the full 2025 Revive Renovation Report to learn more about how kitchen renovations transform the home-selling experience: lp.revive.realestate/renovation-report .

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic presale renovations done fast and for maximum value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate .

*Note: Individual results may vary.

Media Contacts:

Mia Lundin | Revive Real Estate

(949) 390-9462 ext. 894

mia@revive.realestate

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ccad15-b761-4a4c-9aef-df68c425ad07

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fb53350-c033-48c6-b759-dbe9e543c33e