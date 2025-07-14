Why Did Bitcoin Suddenly Surge? BJMINING Reveals the Answer with Data – And Announces Major Global Expansion.

Washington, D.C, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin prices soared to an all-time high of $122,979.87 on July 14, 2025, marking a 4% increase from the previous day and a 13% rise over the past week. This price surge has reignited investor enthusiasm worldwide, with many seeking stable returns through cloud mining. One of the key players in this space, BJMINING, has not only provided data-backed insights into the surge but also made a major company announcement: the launch of 12 new mining facilities across North America and Southeast Asia, expanding its operational capacity by over 30%.

This expansion is set to meet the skyrocketing demand for hash power and make high-yield cloud mining more accessible globally. With this move, BJMINING reinforces its position as a top-tier platform offering secure, efficient, and transparent mining opportunities.

About BJMINING

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, BJMINING is a fully compliant cloud mining platform regulated under UK law. With 5 million+ users in over 180 countries and more than 60 mining farms, the company utilizes AI-powered allocation systems and green energy infrastructure to deliver top-tier mining services.

What Sets BJMINING Apart

Real-Time Expansion:

BJMINING’s new expansion includes 7 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and 5 in Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. These sites are powered by renewable energy and optimized for high-efficiency ASIC equipment.

User-Centric Experience

A beginner-friendly dashboard, one-click mining, and seamless withdrawals make the platform accessible to all.

Security First

EV-SSL encryption, MFA, real-time monitoring, and privacy-respecting policies keep user assets protected.

Transparent Operations

All fees are disclosed upfront. No hidden charges.

Global Hash Power

Daily payouts in BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, and XRP are backed by real, verifiable mining output from facilities worldwide.

Referral Rewards

Earn 5.0% commissions on referrals with no cap on earnings.

Flexible Mining Contracts

From short-term trials to long-term strategies, BJMINING offers plans to suit every investor:

BJMINING offers a variety of flexible contracts tailored to BTC holders of all investment levels. Below are some of the most popular mining plans:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $12,000 40days $12,000+$8,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54days $96,000+$119,232

If a user invests $96,000 in the ANTSPACE HD5 hashrate contract (54-day term), the estimated total return can reach $215,232—including a net profit of $119,232. This option is ideal for long-term holders looking to optimize their asset allocation.

Why Choose Cloud Mining Now?

With Bitcoin surging and mining difficulty increasing, cloud mining allows individuals to benefit without owning physical equipment or managing energy costs. BJMINING’s scalable infrastructure, paired with its recent expansion, ensures users have access to stable mining returns—regardless of market volatility.

BJMINING’s Official Expansion Statement

"The current crypto rally has dramatically increased global interest in mining. Our 12 new mining centers mark a critical step in our roadmap to deliver decentralized, clean-energy-powered mining to users worldwide," said BJMINING's Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to contribute to a more inclusive digital economy.”

Get Started Today

Whether you're exploring cloud mining for the first time or expanding your crypto portfolio, BJMINING offers flexible entry points, including a $15 free trial contract.

Official Website : https://bjmining.com



: App Download: https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/app