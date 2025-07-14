Weekly report share buyback from July 7 to July 11, 2025

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.





Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 7/7/2025 NL0014559478 10 000 35,934622 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 7/8/2025 NL0014559478 542 35,976605 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 7/9/2025 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 7/10/2025 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 7/11/2025 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR TOTAL 10 542 35,936780





For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objective of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

