Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,835 Ageas shares in the period from 07-07-2025 until 11-07-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 07-07-2025 14,394 818,444 56.86 56.65 57.10 08-07-2025 18,417 1,040,904 56.52 56.15 57.10 09-07-2025 19,413 1,099,534 56.64 56.30 56.85 10-07-2025 14,424 815,632 56.55 56.30 56.95 11-07-2025 6,187 348,730 56.37 56.20 56.55 Total 72,835 4,123,244 56.61 56.15 57.10

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,707,704 shares for a total amount of EUR 188,269,295. This corresponds to 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.

As Monday of next week is Belgian National Day, the press release will be shared on Tuesday, July 22.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment