Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,835 Ageas shares in the period from 07-07-2025 until 11-07-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|07-07-2025
|14,394
|818,444
|56.86
|56.65
|57.10
|08-07-2025
|18,417
|1,040,904
|56.52
|56.15
|57.10
|09-07-2025
|19,413
|1,099,534
|56.64
|56.30
|56.85
|10-07-2025
|14,424
|815,632
|56.55
|56.30
|56.95
|11-07-2025
|6,187
|348,730
|56.37
|56.20
|56.55
|Total
|72,835
|4,123,244
|56.61
|56.15
|57.10
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,707,704 shares for a total amount of EUR 188,269,295. This corresponds to 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.
As Monday of next week is Belgian National Day, the press release will be shared on Tuesday, July 22.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment