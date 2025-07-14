Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,835 Ageas shares in the period from 07-07-2025 until 11-07-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
07-07-202514,394818,44456.8656.6557.10
08-07-202518,4171,040,90456.5256.1557.10
09-07-202519,4131,099,53456.6456.3056.85
10-07-202514,424815,63256.5556.3056.95
11-07-20256,187348,73056.3756.2056.55
Total72,8354,123,24456.6156.1557.10

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,707,704 shares for a total amount of EUR 188,269,295. This corresponds to 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.

As Monday of next week is Belgian National Day, the press release will be shared on Tuesday, July 22.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

