ASM share buyback update July 7 – 11, 2025

 | Source: ASM International NV ASM International NV

Almere, The Netherlands
July 14, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
July 7, 2025 25 € 507.60 € 12,690
July 8, 2025 837 € 506.37 € 423,834
July 9, 2025 410 € 512.89 € 210,283
Total 1,272 € 508.50 € 646,807

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 40.4% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts
 
Investor and media relations Investor relations
Victor Bareño Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachments

20250714 ASM Share Buyback Update July 7 - 11, 2025

Recommended Reading