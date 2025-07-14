Peace At Home Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Parents and Strengthening Families

Storrs, Connecticut, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peace At Home, a leading provider of expert-led parenting support, proudly marks over a decade of transformative impact. What began in 2016 as the passionate vision of founder Ruth Freeman, LCSW, has evolved into a far-reaching organization dedicated to helping families and working parents thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Ruth Freeman, a seasoned professional in parenting education, first gained recognition for her compassionate, practical guidance at local organizations and major insurance firms in Connecticut. As word of her expertise spread, Ruth’s live presentations drew packed rooms and waitlists. Recognizing the limitations of in-person events, she eventually embraced the digital shift. This allowed Peace At Home to grow from a one-woman initiative into a global platform accessible to parents wherever they are.

“Our work started with one mission: providing science-based tools that reduce dysfunction in families and ensure all children thrive,” said Freeman. “That mission has only become more urgent as society has changed.”

Peace At Home’s approach centers on a simple yet powerful philosophy: help parents and caregivers so they can help their children. By equipping caregivers with tools to stay emotionally grounded, putting on their own oxygen mask first, the organization supports long-term mental wellness for the whole family. This philosophy has proven especially vital in the wake of rising parental burnout and the youth mental health crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization offers a three-tiered support system: live interactive online workshops, on-demand self-paced content, and one-on-one consultations. Each level is designed for real-world accessibility, whether parents want to participate anonymously, self-study on their own schedule, or seek personalized guidance for their unique challenges.

“These are not just parenting tips,” Kathleen Harkins Weissenberger, CEO of Peace At Home, emphasized. “They are life skills, tools for resilience, emotional regulation, and communication that benefit families and communities.”

What sets Peace At Home apart is the caliber of its team. Their experts hold advanced degrees, many holding clinical licenses. Some of their experts conduct ongoing research in child development and mental health at some of the nation’s most respected academic institutions. They meet parents with empathy, not judgment, and bring science-based insights to every workshop and consultation.

The organization serves all families from birth through young adulthood. Currently, Peace At Home is intentionally filling a gap where resources are often scarce: supporting parents of tweens, teens, and young adults. In a social climate shaped by uncertainty, technology, and cultural stressors, many families find themselves unprepared to navigate these years. Peace At Home responds with targeted, timely guidance that’s both effective and deeply relatable.

Peace At Home’s partners with corporate clients, universities, K-12 schools, and family service organizations. Their work with parenting employee resource groups has allowed the organization to deliver practical tools to thousands of families at scale, while still offering the boutique-level customization their partners need.

“For many of our clients, it’s not just about parenting, it’s about helping their employees thrive and, in turn, their organization’s bottom line,” said Weissenberger. “We have grown because our mission has never changed. What’s changed is the scope. The challenges families face today are more intense, and the need for our work has never been greater.”

As Peace At Home looks to the future, it remains committed to helping families worldwide breathe a little easier, one conversation, one workshop, and one breakthrough at a time.

“We believe peace on earth begins with peace at home,” said Weissenberger. “And we are just getting started.”

