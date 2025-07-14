Akropolis Group has maintained the credit rating from Fitch Ratings with a stable outlook for five years in a row

The international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has re-confirmed the long-term borrowing rating of Akropolis Group as BB+ with a stable outlook for the fifth consecutive year, which is a repeated proof of the company’s financial robustness.

The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings decided to maintain the same rating with regard to good financial and operational performance of Akropolis Group, leading positions of the shopping centres managed by the Group in the cities where they operate, also their low rate of vacancies.

“The positive assessment from the international credit rating agency is a testimony of the stable performance of Akropolis Group, growing rental income and the strong position we hold in the Baltic market of shopping centres. This is a clear signal of our financial soundness and sustainable business model for both domestic and international investors. The extremely high level of occupancy in the shopping centres we manage ensures consistent revenue, and this rating reflects our team’s daily efforts to increase long-term value for our customers, partners and investors,” comments Gabrielė Sapon, the CEO of Akropolis Group.

Akropolis Group was first rated by the international credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in May 2021.

In May 2025, Akropolis Group successfully placed its first EUR 350 million 5-year green bond issue with 6.000% annual interest. The green bonds were issued in accordance with the Green Finance Framework of Akropolis Group. The bonds of Akropolis Group are currently listed on Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin stock exchanges.

Based on the audited consolidated financial data, Akropolis Group earned rental income of EUR 91.4 million last year, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 87.8 million, which is respectively 9% and 6% more than in 2023.





