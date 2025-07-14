BJMINING ignites XRP cloud mining craze, user revenue reaches new high

New York City, NY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP chain ecosystem accelerates the integration of traditional financial resources, XRP users around the world are looking for ways to efficiently use their assets. Recent data shows that BJMINING , the world's leading cloud mining platform, has become the focus of the market, and the number of XRP payment users on the platform has soared by 260% in the first two weeks of this month. By converting XRP in their hands into mining computing power, users not only avoid currency price fluctuations, but also open up a new model with a stable daily income of up to $7,000, truly realizing the "dual-track value-added of on-chain assets."



Cloud mining becomes a new channel for releasing value, and XRP holders are rushing into the market

XRP has made key progress in recent years in terms of technology updates and cross-border payment protocol expansion, attracting a large number of institutions to increase their holdings. However, simply holding coins is difficult to resist the drastic market fluctuations. The XRP conversion power mechanism launched by BJMINING provides investors with another path: without selling XRP, they can obtain daily mining income from mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and achieve income superposition.

Easy participation: BJMINING releases the maximum potential of coin holders

Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, and experience daily income with zero risk.





You can get started with as little as $100, without having to purchase mining machines or bear electricity maintenance costs.





XRP recharges are credited to your account within seconds, and the system converts the mining computing power into US dollars in real time.





Profits can be withdrawn at any time, supporting currencies such as XRP, USDT, BTC, DOGE, etc.

This mechanism breaks the threshold for mining, allowing small XRP holders to efficiently participate in the computing power economy.

Green energy support + intelligent scheduling: BJMINING ensures stable global output

The platform has deployed more than 60 global green data centers, using wind, hydro, and photovoltaic systems, with low operation and maintenance costs and strong stability.





The AI computing power allocation system dynamically adjusts the currency mining combination according to market fluctuations to maintain a stable profit curve.





Security is jointly ensured by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, and user assets are globally insured by AIG.

These technologies and infrastructure provide XRP users with a highly secure and efficient channel for earning profits.

Popular XRP contract recommendations: Flexibly choose the revenue cycle and amount

Contract Type Investment Amount Cycle Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2 days $106 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7 days $652.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15 days $1,434 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30 days $8,410 Antminer L7 $12,000 40 days $20,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54 days $215,232

For example, using $96,000 to purchase the ANTSPACE HD5 cloud contract, the user will receive a net profit of up to $119,232 in 54 days, which is an ideal configuration solution for medium- and long-term XRP asset holders.



Why is now a strategic time for XRP holders to start cloud mining?

On-chain demand surges: As XRP moves toward the final stage of financial services license approval, institutional-level liquidity demand is pushing up demand for mining income.



As XRP moves toward the final stage of financial services license approval, institutional-level liquidity demand is pushing up demand for mining income. Long-term scarcity expectations ：XRP's fee destruction mechanism continues to compress supply, and BJMINING's "mining + storage" dual logic amplifies its asset value.



：XRP's fee destruction mechanism continues to compress supply, and BJMINING's "mining + storage" dual logic amplifies its asset value. Payment network expansion：Ripple's cooperation with hundreds of banks and payment institutions is progressing steadily, and the application of the XRP chain is expanding rapidly.

These trends are pushing XRP holders toward mainstream platforms that generate more computing power.

Industry experts’ opinions: Asset appreciation leverage in the compliance era is emerging

“The development of XRP is not only a market phenomenon, it has become an important bridge for the blockchain world to enter traditional finance. The emergence of BJMINING allows XRP assets to obtain sustainable and stable mining income. This model will become mainstream in the next few years.”

—— Grace Wang, Web3 strategic consultant and asset management expert

Start your XRP cloud mining journey now

Official website: https://bjmining.com

APP download address: https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email support: info@bjmining.com

Attachment